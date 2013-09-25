Dream Theater's John Petrucci: How to Play "On The Backs Of Angels"

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following videos, guitarist John Petrucci talks about the new Dream Theater album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, and shows you how to play the song "On the Backs of Angels."

We now hand you over to Petrucci:

Dream Theater’s latest album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, was recorded on New York’s Long Island, not far from my home. We spent roughly two and a half months writing the record and another two months recording it.

I produced the album, and it was mixed by the one and only Andy Wallace, who has worked with everyone from Paul McCartney to Bruce Springsteen to the Foo Fighters. We’re very excited about the way it came out, and I can’t wait for everyone to check it out.

The opening track is called “On the Backs of Angels.” The song begins with a clean electric/acoustic-guitar opening figure built from unusual chord arpeggiations.

Petrucci is featured on the cover of the new November 2013 issue of Guitar World. For an excerpt of our interview, head HERE!To check out the new issue online, head to the Guitar World Online Store!

NOTE: We're sorry about the commercials that start as soon as the page loads! Please be sure to pause the bottom videos before watching the top video.

The New Album

"On The Backs of Angels" Part 1

"On The Backs of Angels" Part 2

"On The Backs of Angels" Part 3

2011 Bonus Video! 15 Seconds of John Petrucci at Guitar World HQ