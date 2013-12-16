Guitar World's Top 20 Reissued and Archival Albums of 2013

Welcome to Guitar World's roundup of the top 20 reissued/remastered or archival releases of 2013.

The common theme of these 20 albums is easy to follow: They all feature classic or well-known songs that have been repackaged and presented anew, but with a twist, whether it be in the form of previously unreleased live versions, expanded liner notes, alternate versions, demos, remasters, etc.

Music fans were treated to a host of strong box sets, reissues and remasters in 2013, including the outstanding deluxe, 20th-anniversary edition of Nirvana's In Utero and the 30th-anniversary edition of Stevie Ray Vaughan's Texas Flood.

While you're in a "looking back" mood, be sure to check out two other lists, namely Guitar World's Top 30 Albums of 2013 and Brad Tolinski's Top 10 Albums of 2013.