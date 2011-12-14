Review: Mesa/Boogie Transatlantic TA-30 1x12 Combo

These videos are bonus content related to the January 2012 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for theJanuary 2012 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following videos, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the new Transatlantic TA-30 1x12 Combo from Mesa/Boogie, which features a central "tone cluster" that provides a choice of five distinct sounds, ranging from Vox-and Fender-like cleans to Marshall crunch and Mesa solo tones.