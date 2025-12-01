A major life change made me realize I need a mini amp – and this is your last chance to bag one for as little as $36

2025 was a big year for me. I became a dad, and – entirely unrelatedly – found myself rekindling my relationship with the humble mini amp, a category of combos I hadn’t touched in years.

See, the perk of a mini amp is you can quickly take it elsewhere if, say, a baby is sleeping in the room next door. Or you can plug headphones in to bring the volume completely down if, say, a baby is sleeping in the same room.

Point being, I wouldn’t be playing much guitar if it weren’t for my diddy Positive Grid Spark Go (I also have a Mini, but that’s another story). But any of the mini amps on sale this year will help you keep the volume down and keep the guitar skills up.

My pick is the Spark Go (gotta love that Bluetooth and app connection), but over the years, I’ve also had a lot of fun with the Blackstar Fly 3, and my colleagues swear by the Katana-Mini. But $36.99 for the Donner Mini is seriously hard to resist

Anyhoo, take a look at my picks below, and keep your browser right here for more last-minute Cyber Monday guitar deals, updated minute by minute.

Save 20% ($30) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $119 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ The mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $30 discount on the official Positive Grid site at the moment. The Spark Go sounds huge, offers a massive range of tones via its phone app and streams via Bluetooth, too.

Save 30% ($35) Boss Katana-Mini: was $114.99 now $79.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ The Katana range regularly tops the best-selling amp lists each year, and Boss has distilled its knowhow into this compact powerhouse. It’s easy to use while still offering a decent range of tones: there are three channels – Brown, Crunch and Clean, plus a three-band EQ and onboard delay. You get an aux in, headphone out and It can be powered via six AA batteries when you’re on the move, too.

Save 20% Marshall MS-2 micro amp: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Ah, the perennial mini amp favorite. The MS-2 has been around since time immemorial and was immortalized when it was strapped to Jack Black’s belt in School of Rock. It’s a little long in the tooth now, but it remains an iconic look, and puts out a gnarly scuzzy drive that’s a lot of fun to mess around with. A 9V battery or power supply will power this one. It comes in black, classic and red tolex, too.

Blackstar Fly 3: was $92.99 now $64.40 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ The tiny amp that could, Blackstar’s Fly 3 upended the mini amp market with its dual channels, onboard digital delay and impossibly large sound for such a compact 3W combo. A line in and headphone out make it an affordable option for low-volume practice, while Blackstar’s trademark Infinite Shape Feature allows you to harness the best of US and UK tones. Walmart is undercutting every other retailer by $21 right now, so act fast.

Save $13.65 Fender Mini ’65 Twin: was $73.49 now $59.84 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Like Marshall, Fender has been making mini amps for decades, and the Mini Twin is a classic of the genre. With two 3” speakers and 1W of output, it replicates the spec of its 100W inspiration at a fraction of the volume. And like the big-boy Twin, it focuses on clean tones, but it can be powered with a 9V battery or PSU. This is the cheapest Fender mini amp deal this Cyber Monday, and only available on this blonde finish at Sweetwater.

Save 26% ($13) Donner Mini Guitar Amp: was $49.99 now $36.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you’re on a tight budget, this compact offering from Chinese music giant Donner ticks a lot of boxes. It offers crunch and clean channels, a three-band EQ and headphone/aux in options. But crucially, it’s got a built-in rechargeable battery that will get you four hours of playtime before charging using the included micro-USB cable.

