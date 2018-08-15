12-Bar Blues Endings for Beginners

The gang over at Texas Blues Alley recently released a new lesson video, covering the subject of 12-bar blues endings.

In it, Texas Blues Alley's Anthony Stauffer shows viewers a simple, easy-to-follow lick that's used to end a lot of 12-bar blues songs. Stauffer then goes through the lick in great detail, showing guitarists how to incorporate it into their own arsenals.

You can check out the informative video above.

Once you're done, be sure to check out Texas Blues Alley’s YouTube page for more great lessons.