Long before shred took hold, instrumental electric guitar was pioneered by players like Link Wray, Les Paul and Hank Marvin – and their groundbreaking contributions shaped the sound of every guitarist who followed

By
( )
published

We pay tribute to the kings of twang with this electric masterclass in early rock ’n’ roll instrumental guitar

A black and white action shot of Link Wray behind dark sunglasses, bending a note on a Gibson SG and making it squeal
(Image credit: David Warner Ellis/Redferns)

In this feature, we are taking an in-depth look at some key instrumental innovators. The rock ’n’ roll and surf guitar styles first came to prominence in postwar America, but quickly made their way across the world.

We have selected five of the genre’s best-known players/bands for inspiration: Hank Marvin, The Ventures, Dick Dale, Link Wray and Les Paul. These guitarists and bands were highly influential and their work paved the way for the next generation of six-string innovators.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.