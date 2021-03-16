5 things all beginner guitarists need to know

So, you're learning to play the guitar – we're a little biased, but we think you're making a great decision.
The guitar is one of the most exciting and broad instruments to play. And whether you’re interested in rock, blues, jazz, folk, or any style of music for that matter, every player goes through the same first steps when learning the instrument, whether that's electric guitar or acoustic guitar.
So, before you strum that first chord, here are a few tips that’ll help you through the first few weeks of playing guitar.
1. Practice a little every day
You don’t need to put in long hours early on. 20 to 30 minutes a day is better than saving your practice up for a long session at the weekend.
2. Your fingertips may ache
Pressing down on the guitar strings can make your fingertips ache at first. Don’t worry! A few weeks of practice will firm up those soft pads!
3. Practice slowly
Whenever you learn new music, practice slowly and make sure you’re getting it right. Go too fast too soon and you’ll make mistakes that are hard to ‘unlearn’ later on.
4. Train your fingers... and your ears!
Don’t focus solely on getting your fingers into the right place (although that’s important, too!). Try also to memorise the sound qualities of the chords and riffs you learn.
5. Buy a tuner
Tuning a guitar is tricky for most beginners. A tuner won’t do the job for you, but it will guide you. An out-of-tune guitar is pretty unpleasant to play!
