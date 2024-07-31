6 scales from around the world that every guitar player should know – and how to use them

By
( )
published

Tired of the same old blues scales and pentatonics? Try these on for size…

Marty Friedman
(Image credit: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)

As guitarists, we’re always looking for new sounds and inspiration, and love to explore new techniques. But if you still find yourself trapped in the confines of pentatonic and major scales, a good way to break this harmonic stalemate is to explore new-sounding scales.

Although most popular music, rock included to some extent, has a fairly familiar ‘westernised’ sound, music from other countries often carries distinct characteristics that reflect culture, tradition, and history. Just compare music from Japan to the sound of popular western music and you’ll hear many different aspects, from instrumentation to scales and harmony.

Jamie Humphries