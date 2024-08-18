From boogie hooks to alternate tunings and experimental 10-string riffs, Joe Perry’s mastery of the fretboard is often taken for granted – here are 14 ways to incorporate his signature style into your own playing

By
( )
published

Walk this way for a comprehensive masterclass in the Aerosmith guitarist's signature style

Joe Perry plays a Schecter doublecut electric guitar onstage in 2012
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Joe Perry has been gracing the world’s biggest stages for over 50 years now, initially, of course, with Aerosmith, then later on with the Joe Perry Project and the Hollywood Vampires. Of course, each project very much has its own identity, but there are some constants running through Joe’s playing style.

First of all, Joe has always made use of a number of tunings. Sure, you’ll hear him rocking out in E standard most of the time, but some of Aerosmith’s biggest tracks feature altered tunings you may not know about – there’s plenty more detail below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.