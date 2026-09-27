“The riff itself will ‘decide’ whether it needs to be played with a single coil pickup, a humbucker or something else entirely”: Charlie Starr on why choosing the right guitar for the song makes all the difference

Charlie Starr: Choosing the right guitar for a song - YouTube Watch On

For guitar players, an element that is essential to recording as well as writing a song is choosing the right guitar for the job. I love a lot of different guitars – all guitars, really! – but especially Gibson guitars fitted with P-90 “soapbar” pickups.

For those unfamiliar, a P-90 is a large single-coil pickup that was standard issue on Gibson electric guitars prior to 1957, when the double-coil humbucker pickup replaced the P-90 on most of their instruments. I love the sound of P-90s! They’re loud and clear and have more top-end than a humbucking pickup.

When choosing a specific guitar for its tonal qualities, for me it will often happen when I’m writing the song. The riff itself will “decide” whether it needs to be played with a single coil pickup, a humbucker or something else entirely. There are Blackberry Smoke songs played on Gretsch and Rickenbacker guitars. So it’s all over the map!

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

When I sat down to write Workin’ for a Workin’ Man, recorded for our 2016 album, Like an Arrow, the guitar that brought the song to life was a 1953 Gibson Les Paul Standard, fitted with P-90s and a Bibsby vibrato tailpiece. The “honk” of the bridge-position P-90, with its accentuated midrange, was perfect for a hard-driving riff like this.

Figure 1 illustrates the song’s primary riff, which for me felt so “at home” on a P-90 guitar set on the bridge pickup. I begin with an A5 power chord and then play two-note voicings on the D and G strings against the open A string, making brief reference to G/A and D/A. Bar 2 incorporates the A minor blues scale (A, C, D, Eb, E, G). In bar 3, the two-note voicings move over to the A and D strings.

Figure 2 shows the song’s pre-chorus, which is built around two-note 6th intervals, fretted on the A and G strings, which are played against an open low E pedal tone. In bar 1, I begin in 9th position and then slide down to 6th position. In bar 2, I begin in 9th position and slide up to 11th position. Be sure to allow your open low E string to ring out while playing the two-note 6ths on the other strings.

About midway through the song, we hit a breakdown section that features the riff shown in Figure 3, which is primarily a single-note riff based on the A blues scale. Here, I utilize double-stops along with D5 and C5 power chords.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the guitar solo section, shown in Figure 4, I switch from the bridge to the neck pickup. Bars 1-2 are based on the E major pentatonic scale (E, F#, G#, B, C#). Bar 3, played over a G chord, is based on G major pentatonic (G, A, B, D, E), and bar 4, which is played over an A chord, is based on A minor pentatonic (A, C, D, E, G).

After this, it’s back to the bridge pickup for a recap of the main riff for the final verse. To me, this song is a prime example of how the right guitar, in this case a 1953 Les Paul Standard, serves every aspect of the song perfectly.