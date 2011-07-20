Bass Tabs: The Beatles "And Your Bird Can Sing"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "And Your Bird Can Sing" by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com. Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.

For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "And Your Bird Can Sing”

Intro:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------6--|

E|----------------7-------9------|----------------7---6---9------|

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-----7-------------6--|

E|----------------7---7---9------|----------------7---7---9------|

You

Verse:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------6--|

E|--------------7-7---7---9------|----------------7-------9------|

tell me that you've every - thing you want,

got

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------7--|--------7-----------6---7------|

E|--------------7-7---7---9------|----------------7-----------7--|

and your bird can sing, But you don't get me,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|

A|9-------9---------------7---9--|----------------9--------------|

E|----------------9---9----------|-------------------------------|

you don't get

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|----------------6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7-------7----------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

me!

Verse:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------7--|

E|----------------7---6---9------|----------------7---6---9------|

You say you've seen se - ven won - ders

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-----------6---7------|

E|----------------7---6---9------|----------------7--------------|

and your bird is green, But you can't see me,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|

A|9-------9-----------7---9------|----------------9---7---6------|

E|----------------9--------------|-------------------------------|

you can't see

G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

me!

Bridge:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|6-------6-------------------5--|--------5-------------------4--|

A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6------|

E|----------------4--------------|----------------4--------------|

When your prized pos - ses - sions

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|--------4-------------------3--|--------3----------------------|

A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6---7--|

E|----------------4--------------|----------------4--------------|

start to weigh you down,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------4-----------7--|9-------9---------------7---9--|

E|--------------------7---4------|----------------9---9----------|

Look in my di - re - ction, I'll be round,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|9-------9-------9---9---9---9--|

A|9-----------7-------9----------|--------------9----------------|

E|--------9-------------------9--|-------------------------------|

I'll be round

Verse (solo):

G|------- ------- ------- 9------|------- ------- ------- 9------|

D|----------------9--------------|----------------9--------------|

A|7-------7----------------------|7-------7----------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|------- ------- ------- 9------|------- ------- ------- 9------|

D|----------------9--------------|----------------9--------------|

A|7-------7----------------------|7-------7----------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|------- ------- ------- 11-----|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|----------------11-------------|9\7-----6----------------------|

A|9-------9----------------------|----------------9---7---6---7--|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

Bridge:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|6-------6-------------------5--|--------5-------------------4--|

A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6------|

E|----------------4--------------|----------------4--------------|

When your bird is bro - ken,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|4-------4----------------------|3-------3----------------------|

A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6------|

E|----------------4--------------|----------------4-----------4--|

will it bring you down?

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7---------------4---7--|9-------9-----------7---9---9--|

E|----------------4---7----------|----------------9--------------|

You may be a - wo - ken, I'll be round,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|9-------9-----9-9---9---9---9--|

A|--------7---9-----------7---9--|-------------------------------|

E|----9---------------9----------|-------------------------------|

I'll be round You

Verse:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------6-------6------|-------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|9-------9-------7-------7------|

tell me that you've every sound there is,

heard

G|------- ------- ----6-/ 9------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|----------------9--------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------7--|--------7---------------7---6--|

E|-------------------------------|----------------7---9----------|

and your bird can swing, But you can't hear me,

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|

A|9-------9-----------7---9---7--|----------------9---7---6------|

E|----------------9--------------|----------------------------9--|

you can't hear

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|----------------6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7-------7----------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

me!

Verse (solo):

G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|

A|9-------9-----------7---9------|----------------9---9---9---7--|

E|--------------9-9--------------|-------------------------------|

G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|

D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|

A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

Outro:

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------6--|

E|--------------7-7---7---9------|--------------7-7---7---9------|

G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- 9-9---- 9-9----|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|7-------7-------------------6--|7------------------------------|

E|--------------7-7---7---9------|-------------------------------|

G|9-9---- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|

D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

A|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|

E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|