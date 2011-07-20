Bass Tabs: The Beatles "And Your Bird Can Sing"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "And Your Bird Can Sing”
Intro:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------6--|
E|----------------7-------9------|----------------7---6---9------|
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-----7-------------6--|
E|----------------7---7---9------|----------------7---7---9------|
You
Verse:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------6--|
E|--------------7-7---7---9------|----------------7-------9------|
tell me that you've every - thing you want,
got
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------7--|--------7-----------6---7------|
E|--------------7-7---7---9------|----------------7-----------7--|
and your bird can sing, But you don't get me,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|
A|9-------9---------------7---9--|----------------9--------------|
E|----------------9---9----------|-------------------------------|
you don't get
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|----------------6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7-------7----------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
me!
Verse:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------7--|
E|----------------7---6---9------|----------------7---6---9------|
You say you've seen se - ven won - ders
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-----------6---7------|
E|----------------7---6---9------|----------------7--------------|
and your bird is green, But you can't see me,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|
A|9-------9-----------7---9------|----------------9---7---6------|
E|----------------9--------------|-------------------------------|
you can't see
G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
me!
Bridge:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|6-------6-------------------5--|--------5-------------------4--|
A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6------|
E|----------------4--------------|----------------4--------------|
When your prized pos - ses - sions
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|--------4-------------------3--|--------3----------------------|
A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6---7--|
E|----------------4--------------|----------------4--------------|
start to weigh you down,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------4-----------7--|9-------9---------------7---9--|
E|--------------------7---4------|----------------9---9----------|
Look in my di - re - ction, I'll be round,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|9-------9-------9---9---9---9--|
A|9-----------7-------9----------|--------------9----------------|
E|--------9-------------------9--|-------------------------------|
I'll be round
Verse (solo):
G|------- ------- ------- 9------|------- ------- ------- 9------|
D|----------------9--------------|----------------9--------------|
A|7-------7----------------------|7-------7----------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|------- ------- ------- 9------|------- ------- ------- 9------|
D|----------------9--------------|----------------9--------------|
A|7-------7----------------------|7-------7----------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|------- ------- ------- 11-----|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|----------------11-------------|9\7-----6----------------------|
A|9-------9----------------------|----------------9---7---6---7--|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
Bridge:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|6-------6-------------------5--|--------5-------------------4--|
A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6------|
E|----------------4--------------|----------------4--------------|
When your bird is bro - ken,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|4-------4----------------------|3-------3----------------------|
A|--------------------4---6------|--------------------4---6------|
E|----------------4--------------|----------------4-----------4--|
will it bring you down?
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7---------------4---7--|9-------9-----------7---9---9--|
E|----------------4---7----------|----------------9--------------|
You may be a - wo - ken, I'll be round,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|9-------9-----9-9---9---9---9--|
A|--------7---9-----------7---9--|-------------------------------|
E|----9---------------9----------|-------------------------------|
I'll be round You
Verse:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------6-------6------|-------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|9-------9-------7-------7------|
tell me that you've every sound there is,
heard
G|------- ------- ----6-/ 9------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|----------------9--------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------7--|--------7---------------7---6--|
E|-------------------------------|----------------7---9----------|
and your bird can swing, But you can't hear me,
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|
A|9-------9-----------7---9---7--|----------------9---7---6------|
E|----------------9--------------|----------------------------9--|
you can't hear
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|----------------6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7-------7----------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
me!
Verse (solo):
G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|7-------6----------------------|
A|9-------9-----------7---9------|----------------9---9---9---7--|
E|--------------9-9--------------|-------------------------------|
G|------- 9------ ------- -------|------- 9------ ------- -------|
D|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|--------------6-6---7---8---9--|
A|7------------------------------|7------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
Outro:
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7-------7-------------------6--|
E|--------------7-7---7---9------|--------------7-7---7---9------|
G|------- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- 9-9---- 9-9----|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|7-------7-------------------6--|7------------------------------|
E|--------------7-7---7---9------|-------------------------------|
G|9-9---- ------- ------- -------|------- ------- ------- -------|
D|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
A|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|
E|-------------------------------|-------------------------------|