Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Back in the U.S.S.R."

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Back in the U.S.S.R." by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com. Please note that this is not an official Guitar World tab.

For official tabs, visit the halleonard.com website.

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Back in the U.S.S.R.”

Album: The Beatles (The White Album)

Intro

G:-----------------

D:-----------------

A:-----------------

E:-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0- 4X, then

Verse

G:--------------------------------

D:-7-7-5-5-------------------7----

A:---------7-7-4-4-5-5-5-5-5---5-5

E:--------------------------------

G:--------------------------------

D:-----------5---------------7----

A:-3-3-3-3-3---3-3-5-5-5-5-5---5-5

E:--------------------------------

Play 2X, then

Chorus 1

G:--------------------------------------------------

D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7----------------------------------

A:-----------------3-3-3-3-3-3-3-3-5-5-5-5-5-5-5---5

E:--------------------------------------------------

Play this 1X, then after he says "Back In the USSR",

play this little fill before the second verse:

Verse Fill 1

G:--------------------------------

D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7--------------

A:-------------------5-6-7---7-7-7

E:--------------------------------

Then Play the verse 2X, then

Chorus 2

G:--------------------------------------------------

D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7----------------------------------

A:-----------------3-3-3-3-3-3-3-3-5-5-5-5-5-5-5---7

E:--------------------------------------------------

Rest For the "Back In the US, Back in the US,..." part, then

Pre-Bridge

G:---------------------------------

D:---------------------------------

A:---------------------------------

E:-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-

1X, then

Bridge

G:--------------------------------------------------

D:----------------------------------7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-

A:-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5------------------

E:--------------------------------------------------

G:-------------------------------------------------

D:-7-7-7-7-5-5-5-5---------------------------------

A:-----------------5-5-5-5-4-4-4-4-3-3-3-3-2-2-2-2-

E:-------------------------------------------------

G:-----------------------------------------------------------------

D:---------------------------------7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-9-9---------

A:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-------------------------7--7-7-7

E:-----------------------------------------------------------------

Play 1X, then

Play the Verse part 2X over guitar solo

Play Chorus 1 1X, then

Pre-Bridge 2

G:----------------------------------

D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7

A:----------------------------------

E:----------------------------------

Play 1X, then

Play Bridge 1X

Play Verse 2X

Play Chorus 1 1X, then

Keep playing A:-5- for the outro

End on E:-5-(5)

()=Let ring