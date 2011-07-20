Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Back in the U.S.S.R."

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Back in the U.S.S.R." by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com. Please note that this is not an official Guitar World tab.
For official tabs, visit the halleonard.com website.
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Back in the U.S.S.R.”
Album: The Beatles (The White Album)
Intro
G:-----------------
D:-----------------
A:-----------------
E:-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0- 4X, then
Verse
G:--------------------------------
D:-7-7-5-5-------------------7----
A:---------7-7-4-4-5-5-5-5-5---5-5
E:--------------------------------
G:--------------------------------
D:-----------5---------------7----
A:-3-3-3-3-3---3-3-5-5-5-5-5---5-5
E:--------------------------------
Play 2X, then
Chorus 1
G:--------------------------------------------------
D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7----------------------------------
A:-----------------3-3-3-3-3-3-3-3-5-5-5-5-5-5-5---5
E:--------------------------------------------------
Play this 1X, then after he says "Back In the USSR",
play this little fill before the second verse:
Verse Fill 1
G:--------------------------------
D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7--------------
A:-------------------5-6-7---7-7-7
E:--------------------------------
Then Play the verse 2X, then
Chorus 2
G:--------------------------------------------------
D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7----------------------------------
A:-----------------3-3-3-3-3-3-3-3-5-5-5-5-5-5-5---7
E:--------------------------------------------------
Rest For the "Back In the US, Back in the US,..." part, then
Pre-Bridge
G:---------------------------------
D:---------------------------------
A:---------------------------------
E:-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-
1X, then
Bridge
G:--------------------------------------------------
D:----------------------------------7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-
A:-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5------------------
E:--------------------------------------------------
G:-------------------------------------------------
D:-7-7-7-7-5-5-5-5---------------------------------
A:-----------------5-5-5-5-4-4-4-4-3-3-3-3-2-2-2-2-
E:-------------------------------------------------
G:-----------------------------------------------------------------
D:---------------------------------7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-9-9---------
A:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-------------------------7--7-7-7
E:-----------------------------------------------------------------
Play 1X, then
Play the Verse part 2X over guitar solo
Play Chorus 1 1X, then
Pre-Bridge 2
G:----------------------------------
D:-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7
A:----------------------------------
E:----------------------------------
Play 1X, then
Play Bridge 1X
Play Verse 2X
Play Chorus 1 1X, then
Keep playing A:-5- for the outro
End on E:-5-(5)
()=Let ring