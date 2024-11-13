“His style draws from the best of the best of jazz guitar through the ages”: This in-depth tutorial inspired by the great Bruce Forman will expand your lick vocabulary and harmonic understanding, and boost your improv skills

Bruce Forman is a jazz guitar master, and these four mini-pieces in his style walk you through soloing strategies and chord choices, sharpening up your technique along the way

Bruce Forman is a jazz guitar master, with a CV that includes time with jazz heavyweights such as Ray Brown and Bobby Hutchinson, soundtrack recordings on not one, but three movies directed by Clint Eastwood, and a steady stream of successful recordings as a bandleader to his name.

We should also acknowledge Forman’s hugely successful career as a teacher, with a significant online presence alongside his role as an acclaimed educator in residence at USC’s Studio/Jazz department.

John Wheatcroft
John Wheatcroft

John is Head of Guitar at BIMM London and a visiting lecturer for the University of West London (London College of Music) and Chester University. He's performed with artists including Billy Cobham (Miles Davis), John Williams, Frank Gambale (Chick Corea) and Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), and toured the world with John Jorgenson and Carl Palmer.