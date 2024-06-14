Your whammy bar isn’t just for divebombs – it can also be an amazing slide, capable of all kinds of mind-bending soundscapes

Welcome to the Fabio Golfetti video masterclass, where you’re going to use your whammy bar like never before

In this lesson, we have something rather different in store as we welcome Brazilian psychedelic master Fabio Golfetti. As with all our video masterclasses, each example has been transcribed and then analysed from a technique and music theory point of view. You can then learn the techniques and concepts with a view to broadening your vocabulary and musicianship. 

The main concept demonstrated by Fabio is to detach the whammy bar and use it as a device for slide playing. By rubbing the bar back and forth on the fretboard in a similar way to how a violinist uses a bow, it is possible to add sustain to notes. The whammy bar can also be moved up and down the strings like a slide guitarist does, to create swooping glissandos.

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.