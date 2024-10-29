What if Jimi Hendrix jammed with Eric Clapton, or Gary Moore traded solos with Joe Bonamassa? We imagine 5 all-star fantasy blues jams and what they would sound like

Tuition
By
( )
published

Welcome to an all-star fantasy blues jam, featuring a greatest hits of blues players, their signature licks, and how to put them together and incorporate them in your own playing

Joe Bonamassa, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton; with JoBo on the SG, Hendrix and Slowhand on Strats – is this the ultimate blues jam?
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images; Michael Putland/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

Blues guitar is surely one of the most pleasing and satisfying styles to play. So many guitarists gravitate toward this genre as it can be accessible to beginner and advanced players alike, due to factors like its basis in musical simplicity.

Think of the hypnotically appealing, repeating 12-bar structure over which the sound of the minor pentatonic scale can wail so beautifully – Stevie Ray Vaughan, David Gilmour, Eric Clapton, and Jimi Hendrix all make fabulous use of the scale.

Andy Saphir
Andy Saphir

Andy Saphir has been a professional guitar player and teacher for over 25 years. Graduating with distinction from London’s prestigious Guitar Institute in 1995, he has gone on to gain a reputation as one of the UK’s top country guitarists. Specialising in country and blues, Andy is a versatile, multi-genre player and has a successful international performing career, touring with numerous shows and bands, including the Blues Brothers Approved. Andy taught on the guitar faculty at London’s ICMP for many years, and is a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques Magazine, as well as being a Jam Track Central artist. Andy teaches in-person guitar lessons from Cambridgeshire UK, or remotely globally.