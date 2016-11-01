Five Easy Guitar Riffs Every Beginner Should Learn

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

If you have a few guitar chords under your belt, chances are good that you want to start learning some riffs. But where do you start, and what techniques do you need?

In this new video, instructor Robert Baker demonstrates five easy riffs that are not only essential but also fun to play.

Better still, as Robert explains, each one teaches important techniques every guitarist should know.

Robert chooses riffs you might already be familiar with, so there’s nothing here that’s too left field. The riffs occur at 0:52, 2:58, 4:40, 6:36 and 8:50.

You can grab the TAB for this lesson here.

Take a look at the video below. And when you’re done, check out Robert’s YouTube channel.