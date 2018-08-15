(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Imagine Zakk Wylde and Chuck Berry playing the same lick through the same rig. It would sound totally different because Zakk and Chuck manipulate guitar strings very differently.

It all comes down to touch, folks.

And touch just one of the concepts Samurai Guitarist Steve Onotera discusses in his recent video, "Five Small Things That Make a Big Difference in Your Guitar Playing."

The rest are, in order (along with exactly where to find them in the video), cutoffs (1:03), using space (1:49), knowing your musical role (3:18) and bend intonation (4:32). Steve explains and demonstrates all five pointers in the clip.

For more pointers from Steve, visit his YouTube channel.