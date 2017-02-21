The Four Types of Headbanging Guitar Riffs

Writing a headbanging riff is an art form, and the power to inspire listeners to violently whip their noggins at the sound of your heavy riffing is something to be valued.

After an in-depth review of headbanging, I've determined there are actually various versions, and these differences can be revealed through using different techniques in your guitar playing.

For example, if you want a long, drawn-out headbang, low tunings and even lower tempos will be necessary. If you seek that classic headbang, look no further than a solid galloping rhythm with the metronome set to the “thrash” BPM.

Beware, however; there have been multiple health issues related to headbanging, including Terry Balsamo of Evanescence, who incurred a stroke in 2005 from what doctors suggested might've been the result of frequent headbanging. In 2011, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine admitted his spine condition, stenosis, was caused by many years of headbanging.

Despite these potential dangers, headbanging is alive and well, and I encourage you to refine your skills with these four types of headbanging riffs.



Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.