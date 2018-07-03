Enhancing Blues Progressions with 7th and "Jimi Hendrix" Chords

(Image credit: David Redfern/Getty Images)

Kenny "Blue" Ray is a life-long blues musician who has played with greats such as Stevie Ray Vaughan. Kenny also is a JamPlay instructor who teaches live and pre-recorded classes on blues guitar.

In this lesson, Kenny discusses 7th chords and how they can be used to enhance any blues progression.

He also demonstrates short forms of the chords that can be used for a softer sound. While discussing the 7th chords, he also talks about some of Jimi Hendrix's favorites.

Check out the lesson video below — complete with video. For more JamPlay lessons on GuitarWorld.com, check out Andy James' "Three Pentatonic Hybrid-Picked Runs to Increase Speed and Dexterity" and Glen Drover's Mysterious Harmonic Minor Walk Down.