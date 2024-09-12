“The playing is fiery, the lines are emotionally powerful and the melodic ideas and phrasing are perfect”: Joe Bonamassa pays tribute to his favorite guitar player of all time

By
published

JoBo digs out a vintage Beano Burst lookalike to break down the licks of Eric Clapton during his “Gibson years”

Eric Clapton plays a solo on a blue Strat as Joe Bonamassa looks on
(Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Redferns)

I’ve come to the the realization that I have not yet talked about the “elephant in the room” – my favorite singer/songwriter and guitar player of all time, Eric Clapton.

We have to break this up into two columns, because there are many different facets and eras to examine in Eric’s long and storied career. A fun, and perfectly logical, way to split up an investigation into Eric’s playing is to begin with the “Gibson years,” followed by the “Fender years.”

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).