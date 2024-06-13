“I’m more of a humbucker player onstage, but I like P-90s because they roar while also driving up the ‘middle’ of any band”: Joe Bonamassa on why he loves the P-90s on his 1958 Gibson Les Paul Special – and the origins of its ‘TV Yellow’ finish

By
published

The Les Paul Special is a simple slab of mahogany that doubles up on the P-90s and as JoBo attests, it is a highly recommended electric with a voice that can cut through the mix

I’d like to talk about one of my favorite guitar designs, the Les Paul Special. The one I’m sporting for this column happens to be a 1958 model in “TV yellow”; this lime/tan-type color was used so that you could see the guitar on black-and-white television screens back in the 1950s, thus the color naming.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).