In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you how to "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. This series of videos covers both Angus and Malcolm's parts and demonstrates the intro, verse and chorus.

