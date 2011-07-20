Tabs: The Beatles "Because"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Because" by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab. For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Because”
Album: Abbey Road
Chords:
C#m G#7sus? G# A A7 D F#
EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe
====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ======
446654 464644 466544 577655 575685 000232 244322
Main section:
C#m G7sus? G#
e|---------------|---------------|---------------|-------------|
B|------5--------|------5--------|------4--------|------4------|
G|----6---6------|----6---6------|----6---6------|----5---5----|
D|--6-------6---6|--6-------6---6|--4-------4---4|--6-------6--|
A|4-----------7*-|4-----------7*-|6-----------7*-|6------------|
E|---------------|---------------|---------------|------------4|
A C#m A7
e|--------------|---------------|-----------------|------------|
B|------5-------|-------5-------|-------8---------|-------7----|
G|----6---6-----|-----6---6-----|-----6---6-------|-----6------|
D|--7-------7---|---6-------6---|---5-------5---5-|---5--------|
A|------------7-|-4-----------4-|-------------7---|------------|
E|5-------------|---------------|-5---------------|-5----------|
D
e|------2---------|-------2-1---|
B|----3---3-------|-----3-------|
G|--2-------2---2-|---2---------| - Repeat main section
D|0-----------4*--|-0-----------|
A|----------------|-------------|
E|----------------|-------------|
"Ahhh, Ahh.. " "Because the (etc.)..."
Lyrics (not necessarily in order):
Because the world is round, it turns me on
Because the world is round, ahhh
Because the wind is high, it blows my mind
Because the wind is high, ahhh
Love is old, love is new
Love is all, love is you
Because the sky is blue, it makes me cry
Because the sky is blue, ahhh
Part with "Love is old, love is new...":
F# G#
e|----------------|----------------|----------------|--------4-|
B|------2---------|------2---------|------4---------|------7---|
G|----3---3-------|----3---3-------|----5---5-----5-|----5-----|
D|--4-------4---4-|--4-------4---4-|--6-------6-4---|--4-------|
A|------------4---|------------4---|----------------|----------|
E|2---------------|2---------------|4---------------|4---------|