Tabs: The Beatles "Because"

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Because”

Album: Abbey Road

Chords:

C#m G#7sus? G# A A7 D F#

EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe EADGBe

====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

446654 464644 466544 577655 575685 000232 244322

Main section:

C#m G7sus? G#

e|---------------|---------------|---------------|-------------|

B|------5--------|------5--------|------4--------|------4------|

G|----6---6------|----6---6------|----6---6------|----5---5----|

D|--6-------6---6|--6-------6---6|--4-------4---4|--6-------6--|

A|4-----------7*-|4-----------7*-|6-----------7*-|6------------|

E|---------------|---------------|---------------|------------4|

A C#m A7

e|--------------|---------------|-----------------|------------|

B|------5-------|-------5-------|-------8---------|-------7----|

G|----6---6-----|-----6---6-----|-----6---6-------|-----6------|

D|--7-------7---|---6-------6---|---5-------5---5-|---5--------|

A|------------7-|-4-----------4-|-------------7---|------------|

E|5-------------|---------------|-5---------------|-5----------|

D

e|------2---------|-------2-1---|

B|----3---3-------|-----3-------|

G|--2-------2---2-|---2---------| - Repeat main section

D|0-----------4*--|-0-----------|

A|----------------|-------------|

E|----------------|-------------|

"Ahhh, Ahh.. " "Because the (etc.)..."

Lyrics (not necessarily in order):

Because the world is round, it turns me on

Because the world is round, ahhh

Because the wind is high, it blows my mind

Because the wind is high, ahhh

Love is old, love is new

Love is all, love is you

Because the sky is blue, it makes me cry

Because the sky is blue, ahhh

Part with "Love is old, love is new...":

F# G#

e|----------------|----------------|----------------|--------4-|

B|------2---------|------2---------|------4---------|------7---|

G|----3---3-------|----3---3-------|----5---5-----5-|----5-----|

D|--4-------4---4-|--4-------4---4-|--6-------6-4---|--4-------|

A|------------4---|------------4---|----------------|----------|

E|2---------------|2---------------|4---------------|4---------|