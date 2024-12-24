Ready to unlock your full playing potential in 2025? TrueFire just dropped their all-access annual subscription to only $79

If you’re expecting to receive a new guitar this Christmas – perhaps even your first – or you have grand plans to commit more free time to practicing and improving in 2025, it’s quite possible you’ve settled on YouTube to find your lessons for the year. While the sheer volume of content on YouTube can’t be argued with, the level of quality and accuracy of that content absolutely can be.

With the dearth of free online content, there’s no filter. No way of drilling down to the content that’s right for you, no tutor to guide you. That’s where a top-rated online guitar lessons site like TrueFire comes in. You get all the convenience of learning online – and access to a huge pool of 80,000 lessons (84,260, to be exact) – but with a properly curated range of content and dedicated learning paths for wherever you’re at in your learning journey.

And from today through New Year’s Eve, players with their sights set high can take advantage of a full year all-access subscription for only $79. That works out as just $6.58 per month. I can’t think of better value than that, especially when you consider that an annual plan would usually set you back $249.

TrueFire all-access plan: $249, now $79

Kickstart 2025 with a new practice and learning regime, thanks to this insanely low-priced guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We're big fans of the unrivalled volume of content, the huge range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a carefully-crafted way.

Commenting in our TrueFire review on the breadth of content available and the range of abilities catered for, we said: “TrueFire offers a smorgasbord of online guitar tuition that’s suitable for beginners and lifelong learners alike. From blues to flamenco, there's lots for everyone.”

Our reviewer also loved the consistently high level lesson quality, as well as the range of star tutors who have contributed lessons to the platform – including Robben Ford, Marty Friedman, Greg Kosh, Tommy Emmanuel, Ariel Posen, and so many more.

TrueFire leaves no stone unturned in the features stakes, either: subscribers can take advantage of interactive synced tab and multi-angle video on many of the lessons, ensuring you don’t miss any nuances of whatever you’re learning. There’s also a huge range of songs tabbed and ready to learn. And whatever stage you’re at, there are learning paths to follow, tailored to you and with progress tracking built in.

If ever there was a time to invest in you and your playing, it’s right now.

