Ready to unlock your full playing potential in 2025? TrueFire just dropped their all-access annual subscription to only $79

For only $6.58 per month you can access over 80,000 expert online lessons, whatever your playing level – but this offer ends on New Year's Eve

If you’re expecting to receive a new guitar this Christmas – perhaps even your first – or you have grand plans to commit more free time to practicing and improving in 2025, it’s quite possible you’ve settled on YouTube to find your lessons for the year. While the sheer volume of content on YouTube can’t be argued with, the level of quality and accuracy of that content absolutely can be.

With the dearth of free online content, there’s no filter. No way of drilling down to the content that’s right for you, no tutor to guide you. That’s where a top-rated online guitar lessons site like TrueFire comes in. You get all the convenience of learning online – and access to a huge pool of 80,000 lessons (84,260, to be exact) – but with a properly curated range of content and dedicated learning paths for wherever you’re at in your learning journey.

TrueFire all-access plan: $249, now $79

TrueFire all-access plan: $249, now $79
Kickstart 2025 with a new practice and learning regime, thanks to this insanely low-priced guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We’re big fans of the unrivalled volume of content, the huge range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a carefully-crafted way.

