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Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2026 LIVE: All the best stompbox deals from day 2 of the sales, minute by minute
The Guitar World team's pick of the greatest Black Friday deals on guitar pedals, pedalboards, power supplies, and more, updated live!
We are now on to the second day of Black Friday 2026, so if you’re looking to upgrade your pedalboard, this is the time to score serious savings. Black Friday guitar pedal deals are in full swing and will run until the end of Monday.
To help you cut through the noise and score genuine bargains, the guitar gear experts and I at Guitar World are tracking discounts around the clock to bring you handpicked deals on every category of pedal – from overdrives and delays to modulation, reverbs, and essential rig accessories.
The best place for pedal discounting right now is Sweetwater, which has kicked off its biggest Black Friday sale so far, with discounts of up to 70% off a massive range of guitar pedals, studio gear, and accessories. Whether you’re hunting for iconic stompboxes, high-end multi-effects processors, or power supply upgrades, Sweetwater is currently home to some of the deepest price drops we've seen so far this season.
For our UK readers and European shoppers, Thomann has also launched fantastic Cyber Deals across top pedal brands, offering deep discounts on everything from boutique stomps to budget-friendly 'board essentials. From compact mini-pedals to full-featured amp modelers, there are incredible offers to be found regardless of your setup or budget.
We'll be updating this live hub around the clock throughout Cyber Weekend with newly dropped discounts and editor-approved picks.
Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
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Black Friday guitar pedal deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all cheap pedals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off pedals
- Guitar Center: 40% off amps & effects
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Shop all pedal deals
- 🇺🇸 deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off stomps
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 deals
- Gear4Music: Epic pedal deals sale
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Shop guitar plugin deals
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Spark bundle savings
- Reverb: 20% off BF deals
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
Black Friday guitar pedal deals: Editor's picks
Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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Wah fans can save $40 on this compact pedalboard-friendly offering from Morley, bringing it down to just $99 at Sweetwater. Unlike traditional wah pedals that rely on mechanical potentiometers, the 20/20 Power Wah uses optical circuitry for smooth and quiet operation without the dreaded scratchy-pot noise. It also packs in a handy 20dB boost for pushing solos forward. Plus, Sweetwater isn’t restocking this; once it's gone, it's gone.
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If you're looking for an all-in-one solution to your guitar rig, the Line 6 POD Go is an excellent multi-effects pedal that can play a lot of roles. It's got $100 off in the sale, features HX amp and effects models that are incredibly good quality, and is lightweight and portable enough to take anywhere.
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Electro-Harmonix pedals: Massive savings at Musician’s Friend
It’s time to load up on pedalboard staples from Electro-Harmonix in Musician's Friend’s Black Friday sale, with discounts on classic units like the Big Muff Pi, Holy Grail, and Memory Man.
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IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual.
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The Coyote exists out of the classic octave-fuzz lineage, and offers something completely different. The simple two-knob layout is intuitive. The sounds are... well, you've got to check 'em out.
Read more: JHS Coyote review
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Combining two of Fender's most famous effects in spring reverb and tremolo, this pedal is perfect for anyone who loves those classic effects built into Fender amps. It's got a tempting $36 discount at Sweetwater right now, perfect if you want to pick up some iconic effects for less.
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The Quad Cortex has become an essential unit for us at Guitar World, serving as our go-to for recording audio for our gear demo videos. In our review, we said, "The Nano Cortex might not be perfect, but with the help of a breezy app, an expansive new update, and some world-class features, it very nearly is. As a compact amp modeler/cab simulator/capture device, this is perhaps the best option out there, screen or no screen." Bundled with an expression pedal, you can currently save $73 at Sweetwater.
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If you're looking for a personal recommendation, here's one from me. I've been using the Eventide Knife Drop, made in conjunction with Jack White's Third Man Hardware, on my pedalboard for the last year or so. It delivers some seriously wild synth guitar tones, with an additional octave-up and octave-down tones. Unpredictable and totally unique, it's got a nice $29.90 discount in the sale.
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If you're into your shoegaze tones, this Catalinbread Soft Focus Ghost is a great buy with 15% off at Sweetwater. It combines their Soft Focus reverb pedal based on the Yamaha FX500 patch of the same name and adds in a phase shifter, which results in some incredible, otherworldly guitar tones. It's really easy to use and as well as the classic Slowdive sounds it has plenty of tones that go beyond ambient.
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This pedal combines the classic aesthetics of the famed Klon Centaur with an impressive sound that makes it a top contender among Klon clones - and a firm favorite among us at Guitar World. Save £10 at Guitar Center.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Hey folks! Daryl here with more deals from the second day of the Black Friday sales.
I want to kick things off today with the best deal for anyone wanting to try the newly released NAM A2. I've put together a deluge of NAM-compatible amp modelers from a variety of retailers, some with savings of up to $150!
Using Musician's Friend's 15% discount code will save you a tasty $104.99 on the fantastic Ampero II Stage this Black Friday. This all-in-one amp modeler and effects processor has all the features you'd need, including a 5-inch touchscreen, Celestion IRs, the ability to run 12 simultaneous effects, and, of course, NAM A2-Lite compatibility. If you're looking to take the plunge and replace a heavy tube amp, now's your opportunity.
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The Stage’s little sibling, the Ampero II Stomp delivers a lot of similar qualities, but in a more compact form factor. You still get the tri-core DSP platform with ESS Sabre AD/DA conversion, over 400 built-in effects, and a touchscreen, albeit one inch smaller. With a pleasant $75 saving when using Musician’s Friend’s Black Friday discount code, this is a cracking deal that will allow you to explore NAM A2-Lite.
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Valeton is a newer face to the fray, comparatively speaking. However, its commitment to affordable quality quickly caught our attention. With a tidy $30 off at Amazon, the GP-200 is an even more tempting proposition. Equipped with a built-in expression pedal, 4.3-inch color LCD and over 240 effects, this bargain processor offers plenty for the money. Better still, with the latest firmware and editor software installed, you can import NAM A2 captures from TONE3000 and convert them into Valeton's proprietary SnapTone format, ready to save and use on the unit.
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There aren’t many compact effects processors that still feature a built-in expression pedal, so enter the Valeton GP-100. This is an itsy-bitsy modeler that can run NAM A2 files through Valeton’s SnapTone conversion, with five slots available for your captures. Plus, Amazon has decided to shave $30 off the price if you act quickly and snag one during its Black Friday deals. When you’re not using it for gigging, it can double up as a USB-powered audio interface, making this a very versatile option.
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Mooer is a pretty established effects brand that gives players on a budget great-quality, versatile effects processors. Its original GE100 modeler, released in 2015, has come on leaps and bounds. Whether you’re looking at the GE100 Pro or Pro Li, which is essentially the same unit but with a rechargeable battery, Amazon has cut around 30% off the asking price this Black Friday. Both support NAM A2 file conversion through Mooer’s desktop editor, allowing you to import captures and convert them into a format the hardware can understand. All you need to do is decide whether you’d like a battery or not.
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With a whopping 40% reduction during the Black Friday sales, run, don't walk over to Amazon for this killer saving! The Mooer GE150 Pro Li is the next step up from the aforementioned GE100 Pro, housed in a bigger casing, with four footswitch controls and 200 preset slots. In our review, we found it a fantastic platform for less experienced players to learn the fundamentals of tone building, all whilst sounding very respectable.
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The GE300 was Mooer’s flagship modeler and effects processor, and today, it still holds up as one of the better options on the market. You’re currently getting this for a fantastic $149 discount during the Black Friday deals, so if you’re after intuitive controls, a 30-minute looper, and a synth module to boot, you’ve found your next Black Friday purchase. The GE300 also supports NAM A2 through its built-in conversion process, allowing you to load converted captures into one of its 80 amp module slots.
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It’s always a real treat when a flagship model features a generous discount. With $135 slashed off the GE1000, that’s exactly what has happened at Amazon during the Black Friday sale. Interestingly, it features an AI-driven EQ section that listens to your style of play and adjusts a five-band EQ accordingly. Even better, with the latest firmware installed, it can load NAM A2-Lite files natively, meaning you can import compatible captures directly without relying on conversion or doing any faffing about.
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If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of modeler and particularly the NAM universe, the Sonicake Pocket Master is a very affordable pocket rocket. With $15 off at Amazon during Black Friday, it’s a diminutive option with a 1.77-inch LCD screen that can double up as an audio interface. In August, Sonicake added NAM A2 capture support through its updated software, allowing you to import captures and convert them for use on the Pocket Master. This is a brilliant, affordable option for guitarists starting out with a modeler.
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Sweetwater has had some incredible deals during its sale, but one discount has caught my eye in particular. The already super-affordable Walrus Audio Fundamental pedal series just got even cheaper, taking most of the series down to just $79!
I love the Fundamental series so much. They look cool, are simple to use, and, more importantly, sound incredible. We even named the Reverb as one of our top picks in our best reverb pedals guide, and that was before it had over $20 knocked off the retail price!
Of course, you can save on more than just the reverb model, with delay and modulation effects also included in the sale.
An easy first recommendation is the Fundamental Reverb pedal, a stompbox that we have a lot of love for, and one that features as one of our picks for the best reverb pedals available right now. It takes the slot of the best reverb for beginners on our list because of just how simple it is to use, with three different modes – hall, spring, and plate – and three sliders controlling Decay, Tone, and Mix, respectively. I should make it clear: it's not just for beginners. Anybody looking for a natural reverb, without any unnecessary complexity, should seriously consider it, particularly when it sits at just $79.00.
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As DSP power has advanced, many delay pedals have become supremely powerful, but equally confusing and complicated to use. I just want a delay pedal that sounds great and is simple to use – enter the Fundamental Delay. It has three sliders to set the parameters of the effect – Time, Feedback, and Mix – and three different modes: digital, analog, and reverse. Hold down the footswitch, and you've got tap tempo too, which for me makes this basically the perfect delay pedal, offering just enough variety and functionality while remaining a breeze to operate.
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No collection of top choices from Walrus Audio would be complete without some kind of modulation effect, and my favorite from the Fundamental series is the Chorus, which is now just $79.00 at Sweetwater. With the same consistent setup of three sliders and three modes - light, medium, and heavy - it's utterly effortless to get great, lush guitar tones. One thing that's great about this whole lineup is the top-mounted input and output jacks, making the pedals space-efficient on your board.
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