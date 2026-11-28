We are now on to the second day of Black Friday 2026, so if you’re looking to upgrade your pedalboard, this is the time to score serious savings. Black Friday guitar pedal deals are in full swing and will run until the end of Monday.

To help you cut through the noise and score genuine bargains, the guitar gear experts and I at Guitar World are tracking discounts around the clock to bring you handpicked deals on every category of pedal – from overdrives and delays to modulation, reverbs, and essential rig accessories.

The best place for pedal discounting right now is Sweetwater, which has kicked off its biggest Black Friday sale so far, with discounts of up to 70% off a massive range of guitar pedals, studio gear, and accessories. Whether you’re hunting for iconic stompboxes, high-end multi-effects processors, or power supply upgrades, Sweetwater is currently home to some of the deepest price drops we've seen so far this season.

For our UK readers and European shoppers, Thomann has also launched fantastic Cyber Deals across top pedal brands , offering deep discounts on everything from boutique stomps to budget-friendly 'board essentials. From compact mini-pedals to full-featured amp modelers, there are incredible offers to be found regardless of your setup or budget.

We'll be updating this live hub around the clock throughout Cyber Weekend with newly dropped discounts and editor-approved picks.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale

Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?) Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday guitar pedal deals: Editor's picks

Save 32% ($37.91) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz: was $117.90 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($40) Morley 20/20 Power Wah: was $139 now $99 at Sweetwater Wah fans can save $40 on this compact pedalboard -friendly offering from Morley, bringing it down to just $99 at Sweetwater. Unlike traditional wah pedals that rely on mechanical potentiometers, the 20/20 Power Wah uses optical circuitry for smooth and quiet operation without the dreaded scratchy-pot noise. It also packs in a handy 20dB boost for pushing solos forward. Plus, Sweetwater isn’t restocking this; once it's gone, it's gone. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Line 6 POD Go: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Sweetwater If you're looking for an all-in-one solution to your guitar rig, the Line 6 POD Go is an excellent multi-effects pedal that can play a lot of roles. It's got $100 off in the sale, features HX amp and effects models that are incredibly good quality, and is lightweight and portable enough to take anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Electro-Harmonix pedals: Massive savings at Musician’s Friend

It’s time to load up on pedalboard staples from Electro-Harmonix in Musician's Friend’s Black Friday sale, with discounts on classic units like the Big Muff Pi, Holy Grail, and Memory Man. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($130) IK Multimedia TONEX: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Guitar Center IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual. Read more Read less ▼

Save $36 Fender Tre-Verb Tremolo/Reverb: was $359.99 now $323.99 at Sweetwater Combining two of Fender's most famous effects in spring reverb and tremolo, this pedal is perfect for anyone who loves those classic effects built into Fender amps. It's got a tempting $36 discount at Sweetwater right now, perfect if you want to pick up some iconic effects for less. Read more Read less ▼

Neural DSP Nano Cortex Bundle: was $671.98 now $599 at Sweetwater The Quad Cortex has become an essential unit for us at Guitar World, serving as our go-to for recording audio for our gear demo videos. In our review, we said, "The Nano Cortex might not be perfect, but with the help of a breezy app, an expansive new update, and some world-class features, it very nearly is. As a compact amp modeler/cab simulator/capture device, this is perhaps the best option out there, screen or no screen." Bundled with an expression pedal, you can currently save $73 at Sweetwater. Read more Read less ▼

Eventide Knife Drop: was $299 now $269.10 at Sweetwater If you're looking for a personal recommendation, here's one from me. I've been using the Eventide Knife Drop, made in conjunction with Jack White's Third Man Hardware, on my pedalboard for the last year or so. It delivers some seriously wild synth guitar tones, with an additional octave-up and octave-down tones. Unpredictable and totally unique, it's got a nice $29.90 discount in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Catalinbread Soft Focus Ghost: was $209.99 now $178.49 at Sweetwater If you're into your shoegaze tones, this Catalinbread Soft Focus Ghost is a great buy with 15% off at Sweetwater. It combines their Soft Focus reverb pedal based on the Yamaha FX500 patch of the same name and adds in a phase shifter, which results in some incredible, otherworldly guitar tones. It's really easy to use and as well as the classic Slowdive sounds it has plenty of tones that go beyond ambient. Read more Read less ▼