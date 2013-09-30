Praise the Loud! Guitar World Delivers Sonic Salvation with a Host of Divine and Almighty Amplifiers

Praise the Loud!
Guitar World delivers sonic salvation with a heavenly host of divine and almighty amplifiers.
Note that the amps' prices and websites are provided below. Be sure to check out the photo gallery at the bottom of this story for photos and brief descriptions of all the amps in the story.
Enjoy!
01. Blackstar Amplification Limited-Edition Arctic White HT-5R and HT-1R tube amps
STREET PRICES HT-5RW combo, $499.99; HT-1RW combo, $319.99; HT-5RSW mini stack, $779.99; HT-5RHW head, $429.99; HT-112W cabinet, $219.99; blackstaramps.com
02. Orange Twin-Channel OR100
LIST PRICE $2,199; orangeamps.com
03. Carvin Legacy 3
LIST PRICE $899; carvinguitars.com
04. Budda AS Preceptor
LIST PRICE $3,899; budda.com
05. Fender ’57 Bandmaster
LIST PRICE $3,399.99; fender.com/series/custom/57-bandmaster/
06. Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36 Combo
LIST PRICE $1,499; Street Price, $1,199; hughes-and-kettner.com
07. Pritchard Sword of Satori
LIST PRICE $2,300 (as shown); pritchardamps.com
08. Marshall Slash Signature SL5
LIST PRICE $970; marshallamps.com
09. Quilter Labs Aviator
LIST PRICES Ultralight Eight, $699; Open Twelve, $899; Twin Ten, $949; Quilterlabs.com
10. Ibanez TSA30H Tube Screamer 30-watt head
LIST PRICE $599.99; ibanez.com
11. Fishman Loudbox Performer Acoustic Instrument Amplifier
LIST PRICE $1,184.53; Street Price, $769.95; fishman.com
12. Randall RD Diavlo Series
STREET PRICE $249.99; randallamplifiers.com/diavlo-series
13. PRS 2 Channel Custom 50 and 100
LIST PRICE $1,999; MAP, $1,799; prsguitars.com/2channelcustom
14. Peavey ValveKings
LIST PRICES ValveKing II Micro Head, $499; ValveKing II Head, $899; ValveKing II Combo 20 $749; ValveKing II Combo 50, $799; peavey.com
15. Roland Cube Lite
STREET PRICE $169; rolandus.com
16. Carr Impala
LIST PRICES 1x12 combo, $2,490; head, $2,390; carramps.com/products/impala
17. Schecter Hellwin USA 100 head
LIST PRICE $3,699; schecterguitars.com
18. Traynor YGL1 15-watt All-Tube 1x12 combo
LIST PRICE $849; Street Price, $599; traynoramps.com
19. Vox Mini5 Rhythm
LIST PRICE $225; Street Price, $159.99; voxamps.com
20. Yamaha THR Series
LIST PRICES THR10X, $460; THR10C, $460; THR5A, $330; usa.yamaha.com