Praise the Loud! Guitar World Delivers Sonic Salvation with a Host of Divine and Almighty Amplifiers

Praise the Loud!

Guitar World delivers sonic salvation with a heavenly host of divine and almighty amplifiers.

Note that the amps' prices and websites are provided below. Be sure to check out the photo gallery at the bottom of this story for photos and brief descriptions of all the amps in the story.

Enjoy!

01. Blackstar Amplification Limited-Edition Arctic White HT-5R and HT-1R tube amps

STREET PRICES HT-5RW combo, $499.99; HT-1RW combo, $319.99; HT-5RSW mini stack, $779.99; HT-5RHW head, $429.99; HT-112W cabinet, $219.99; blackstaramps.com

02. Orange Twin-Channel OR100

LIST PRICE $2,199; orangeamps.com

03. Carvin Legacy 3

LIST PRICE $899; carvinguitars.com

04. Budda AS Preceptor

LIST PRICE $3,899; budda.com

05. Fender ’57 Bandmaster

LIST PRICE $3,399.99; fender.com/series/custom/57-bandmaster/

06. Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36 Combo

LIST PRICE $1,499; Street Price, $1,199; hughes-and-kettner.com

07. Pritchard Sword of Satori

LIST PRICE $2,300 (as shown); pritchardamps.com

08. Marshall Slash Signature SL5

LIST PRICE $970; marshallamps.com

09. Quilter Labs Aviator

LIST PRICES Ultralight Eight, $699; Open Twelve, $899; Twin Ten, $949; Quilterlabs.com

10. Ibanez TSA30H Tube Screamer 30-watt head

LIST PRICE $599.99; ibanez.com

11. Fishman Loudbox Performer Acoustic Instrument Amplifier

LIST PRICE $1,184.53; Street Price, $769.95; fishman.com

12. Randall RD Diavlo Series

STREET PRICE $249.99; randallamplifiers.com/diavlo-series

13. PRS 2 Channel Custom 50 and 100

LIST PRICE $1,999; MAP, $1,799; prsguitars.com/2channelcustom

14. Peavey ValveKings

LIST PRICES ValveKing II Micro Head, $499; ValveKing II Head, $899; ValveKing II Combo 20 $749; ValveKing II Combo 50, $799; peavey.com

15. Roland Cube Lite

STREET PRICE $169; rolandus.com

16. Carr Impala

LIST PRICES 1x12 combo, $2,490; head, $2,390; carramps.com/products/impala

17. Schecter Hellwin USA 100 head

LIST PRICE $3,699; schecterguitars.com

18. Traynor YGL1 15-watt All-Tube 1x12 combo

LIST PRICE $849; Street Price, $599; traynoramps.com

19. Vox Mini5 Rhythm

LIST PRICE $225; Street Price, $159.99; voxamps.com

20. Yamaha THR Series

LIST PRICES THR10X, $460; THR10C, $460; THR5A, $330; usa.yamaha.com