Videos: Check Out a Sampling of Guitar World/Carvin "Perpetual Burn" Challenge Entries

Here are just a few of the videos we've been sent by guitarists who have entered our "Perpetual Burn" Transcription Challenge.

If you don't know about the challenge, which started in early June, you can find all the info you need right here. After all, you still have a few hours to learn the song!

NOTE: We must have your video submissions by 10 a.m. EST Friday, June 21, 2013.

The winner of the challenge, who will be picked by Jason Becker (after the Guitar World editors narrow it down to three runners-up), will receive a new JB200C Jason Becker Tribute Guitar from Carvin.

For more information on Carvin's JB200C Jason Becker Tribute model (list price $2,999, direct price $1,699), visit carvinguitars.com.

To enter the contest, head here for all the details.

On that note, here are just some of the videos we have been sent, including several that we received today (Thursday, June 20). In terms of winning or losing, it doesn't matter if your video is shown below. Again, this is just a random sampling of the entries we have received; we haven't started judging yet.

