“One of the premier events during the NAMM Show”: Jennifer Batten, Samantha Fish, Lindsey Stirling, and more to feature at 2025 She Rocks Awards

NAMM 2025: One of the biggest events of every NAMM Show is the She Rocks Awards, an event that celebrates the achievements of women in music and audio.

This year's event will take place at the Hilton Anaheim Pacific Ballroom next Saturday, January 25, and will be hosted by former Michael Jackson guitarist Jennifer Batten, and the ever-popular violinist, Lindsey Stirling.

The lineup of honorees and performers includes blues guitar extraordinaire Samantha Fish, songwriter AIJIA, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Paula Cole, Alecia “Mixi” Demner, the lead vocalist and founder of the hard rock band Stitched Up Heart, many times platinum singer Christina Perri, the always versatile Amanda Palmer, and Stirling herself.

Also on the list of honorees are a number of influential executives and music industry figures, including Gibson CMO Beth Heidt, Chris Schyvinck, the Chairman, President, and CEO of Shure Inc., and Theresa Hoffman, the Director of Custom Shop Sales at Martin.

Also on the list are Music Forward Foundation Executive Director Nurit Siegel Smith, LaTrice Burnette, the current EVP of Music and Head of Label at UnitedMasters, and Katie Daryl, a well-respected music journalist and former Vice President of Programming at AXS TV.

(Image credit: The Women’s International Music Network)

Shantaia, a Nashville-based artist who won the 2023 SCMA Female Artist of the Year award, and has racked up millions of streams for songs such as Had a Good Weekend and Broke to Brand New, will open the festivities.

“The She Rocks Awards has firmly established itself as one of the premier events during the NAMM Show, bringing together industry professionals, artists, fans, and media to celebrate the achievements of women in music,” writes the Women’s International Music Network (WiMN), the organization behind the event.

“The evening will feature live music, celebrity appearances, speeches, a silent auction, and dinner for attendees.”

For tickets and more info, visit the She Rocks Awards website.