“No other company delivers as many innovative and affordable products as we do”: Behringer blasts critics and announces return to NAMM after 10 years away

Behringer has announced it will be returning to NAMM next year for the first time in a decade – and has taken the opportunity to publish a pointed statement that takes aim at its critics.

The German effects and synth firm has had an active end to 2024. In keeping with its reputation for producing absurdly affordable replicas of popular gear, it recently made headlines with the Fuzz Bender, a $65 copy of the original Tone Bender, and the Centaur Overdrive, a $69 take on the famed Klon Centaur.

Now, it has continued that momentum by announcing it will be taking part in the NAMM 2025 show – marking the brand’s return to the historic gear trade show after a 10 year hiatus.

However, the celebratory sentiment has been somewhat dialed back by Behringer, which has also posted a statement that takes aim at its critics, fighting back against accusations it is a “vaporware company” and doubling down on its “innovative” mindset.

Vaporware is defined as “software or hardware that has been advertised but is not yet available to buy”, and is a tag that’s been leveled against Behringer in the past, owing to the firm’s propensity for sharing images of products long before said products actually hit the market.

For example, in 2022, Behringer shared a picture of its Chorus Ensemble – a clone of John Frusciante’s favorite chorus pedal, which, at the time of writing, still has not been officially released.

In its latest statement, Behringer took aim at those who have thrown the ‘vaporware’ tag at the company by shedding a light on its current crop of releases… and promising the release of up to eight more products before the end of the year.

“Do you remember the comments some people made not so long ago? They said, ‘Behringer only makes vaporware,’” the firm states. “Well, time has certainly proven otherwise.

“Today, Behringer stands as one of the most prolific manufacturers in the industry. No other company delivers as many innovative and affordable products as we do. This year alone, we’ve brought numerous exciting instruments to market, and the best is yet to come. We’re on track to launch another 6 to 8 groundbreaking products before the end of year.

“Behringer – the ‘vaporware company’? Maybe. But only if vaporware means delivering more music-making tools than anyone else. Stay tuned. The journey has begun.”

Behringer’s “journey” will continue apace at NAMM next year, where the firm also promises it will showcase some currently unannounced "groundbreaking new products”.

And, in order to get a head start on that 2025 ethos, Behringer has unveiled the 69 Vibe – another clone, this time of the original Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe from Japan, which was beloved by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam and Pink Floyd.

As is the case with most Behringer launches, the 69 Vibe is both a tonal and aesthetic replica of the source material, with two footswitches for Chorus/Vibrato and Effect, and parameters for Volume, Intensity and Speed.

It remains to be seen what other products Behringer has in the pipeline for the rest of 2024, but owing to its recent run of vintage stompbox revivals, some similar designs may well pop up in the ensuing weeks.

The 69 Vibe is available to preorder from Sweetwater for $62.

To find out more, head over to Behringer.