“No other company delivers as many innovative and affordable products as we do”: Behringer blasts critics and announces return to NAMM after 10 years away

The German firm hit back at those who called it a “vaporware company” and shed light on its innovative mindset shortly after unveiling a clone of the original Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe

Behringer 69 Vibe
(Image credit: Behringer)

Behringer has announced it will be returning to NAMM next year for the first time in a decade – and has taken the opportunity to publish a pointed statement that takes aim at its critics.

The German effects and synth firm has had an active end to 2024. In keeping with its reputation for producing absurdly affordable replicas of popular gear, it recently made headlines with the Fuzz Bender, a $65 copy of the original Tone Bender, and the Centaur Overdrive, a $69 take on the famed Klon Centaur.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.