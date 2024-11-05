“We are dedicated to building a direct connection with the artist community in China”: Fender to open Shanghai Artist Showroom in its latest high-profile move in overseas guitar markets

Two years after opening its flagship store in Tokyo, Fender has decided to further increase its presence in the Asian guitar scene with 'The Fender Backstage'

Fender Jaguar headstock
Fender has announced it will be opening an Artist Showroom in Shanghai next year, as the US firm continues to expand its physical presence and influence in Asia.

News of a potential Fender Showroom in Shanghai emerged earlier this month, when Yicai Global reported the company’s President of APAC, Edward Cole, had announced its upcoming move in a then-unquoted interview.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.