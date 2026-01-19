“Increasingly difficult for us to continue operating in the US”: Harley Benton closes its official U.S. Reverb store following tariff uncertainties

Harley Benton – the budget-friendly brand owned by leading German musical instrument retailer Thomann – has announced it will be closing its dedicated U.S. Reverb store due to “changes in economic conditions.” Harley Benton opened its official Reverb store in October 2024.

“We're closing our dedicated US Reverb Store on January 31, 2026,” reads the official statement.

“This wasn't an easy decision, and we're truly grateful for the enthusiasm and support you've shown to our brand. Changes in economic conditions over the past year have made it increasingly difficult for us to continue operating in the U.S.”

The statement goes on to say that, as of February 1, “there will be no more products available in our U.S. Reverb Store.” However, Harley Benton has assured customers that its team will still be available for warranty, repairs, and customer support.

“Until then, this is your last chance to grab Harley Benton gear directly from our US warehouse – discounted and without tariffs.”

Over the past year, tariff uncertainty – including the latest round of potential punitive tariffs – has led many gear companies to reassess their position in the U.S. market.

Last year, financial information and analytics expert S&P Global reported that Fender implemented a 5% price increase across its entire portfolio to combat these tariffs and broader economic uncertainties.

Furthermore, companies such as D'Addario, Irish guitar firm Emerald Guitars, Morgan Amps, and EarthQuaker Devices have all been vocal about their strategies in the face of ongoing tariff disputes.