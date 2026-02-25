April 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Zakk Wylde, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Tosin Abasi, Joe Bonamassa, Minus the Bear, Joe Hoekstra and good ol' Black Stone Cherry
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and charmingly horizontal April 2026 issue of Guitar World.
For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including cover star Joe Perry, the Alter Bridge guys, the Tailgunner gang, K.K Downing, Steve Rothery, Billy Gibbons, the Wedding Present and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting February 24, 2026) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
The Guitar World crew has been pretty damn busy lately. To prove it, we've got some Joel Hoekstra, some Zakk Wylde, some bonus Joe Bonamassa (with Andy Fuchs), some Tosin Abasi, some Black Stone Cherry, some Minus the Bear and more. Enjoy!
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.