April 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Starring Zakk Wylde, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Tosin Abasi, Joe Bonamassa, Minus the Bear, Joe Hoekstra and good ol' Black Stone Cherry

April 2026
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and charmingly horizontal April 2026 issue of Guitar World.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including cover star Joe Perry, the Alter Bridge guys, the Tailgunner gang, K.K Downing, Steve Rothery, Billy Gibbons, the Wedding Present and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting February 24, 2026) on newsstands.

Corey Congilio: Ways to use pick-and-fingers technique - YouTube
Watch On
Mike Stringer: Downpicking fast string-skips in "Jaded" - YouTube
Watch On
Joe Bonamassa: Celebrating B.B. King's late-Eighties collaboration with U2 - YouTube
Watch On
Charlie Starr: More B-bender-style licks - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

The Guitar World crew has been pretty damn busy lately. To prove it, we've got some Joel Hoekstra, some Zakk Wylde, some bonus Joe Bonamassa (with Andy Fuchs), some Tosin Abasi, some Black Stone Cherry, some Minus the Bear and more. Enjoy!

Zakk Wylde Guitar Masterclass | Alternate Picking & Songwriting - YouTube
Watch On
Joel Hoekstra: The Secrets of a First-Class "Stunt Guitarist" (Whitesnake, Night Ranger, Cher) - YouTube
Watch On
Guitar World's NAMM 2026 highlights: The gear that blew us away - YouTube
Watch On
Joe Bonamassa & Andy Fuchs on tone, speakers, blown ears & Joe's Fuchs signature amp - YouTube
Watch On
This 7-String Nylon Guitar Changes Everything (Tosin Abasi Explains) - YouTube
Watch On
Black Stone Cherry: The Guitar World Interview - YouTube
Watch On
Dave Knudson's Minus the Bear Rig Tour (AKA a Whole Lotta Line 6 DL4) - YouTube
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

