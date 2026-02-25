April 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and charmingly horizontal April 2026 issue of Guitar World.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including cover star Joe Perry, the Alter Bridge guys, the Tailgunner gang, K.K Downing, Steve Rothery, Billy Gibbons, the Wedding Present and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting February 24, 2026) on newsstands.



Corey Congilio: Ways to use pick-and-fingers technique - YouTube Watch On

Mike Stringer: Downpicking fast string-skips in “Jaded” - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa: Celebrating B.B. King’s late-Eighties collaboration with U2 - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Starr: More B-bender-style licks - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

The Guitar World crew has been pretty damn busy lately. To prove it, we've got some Joel Hoekstra, some Zakk Wylde, some bonus Joe Bonamassa (with Andy Fuchs), some Tosin Abasi, some Black Stone Cherry, some Minus the Bear and more. Enjoy!

Zakk Wylde Guitar Masterclass | Alternate Picking & Songwriting - YouTube Watch On

Joel Hoekstra: The Secrets of a First-Class "Stunt Guitarist" (Whitesnake, Night Ranger, Cher) - YouTube Watch On

Guitar World's NAMM 2026 highlights: The gear that blew us away - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa & Andy Fuchs on tone, speakers, blown ears & Joe's Fuchs signature amp - YouTube Watch On

This 7-String Nylon Guitar Changes Everything (Tosin Abasi Explains) - YouTube Watch On

Black Stone Cherry: The Guitar World Interview - YouTube Watch On

Dave Knudson's Minus the Bear Rig Tour (AKA a Whole Lotta Line 6 DL4) - YouTube Watch On