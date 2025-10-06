December 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Starring Joe Bonamassa and Mike Dawes – plus Sue Foley's final GW video, a touch of Wet Leg, Gus G, LAVA Studio amps, and more

Slash (left) and Richard Fortus, pictured on the cover of the December 2025 issue of Guitar World
Hello, Guitar World magazine people!

These videos represent the bonus content for the December 2025 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with longtime Guns N' Roses guitarists Slash and Richard Fortus on the cover.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Buddy Guy, Wolfgang Van Halen, Samantha Fish, Chris Buck, Larry McCray, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Joe Bonamassa, and Eric Gales), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools, and a tribute to the late Brent Hinds, pick up the new issue (starting October 7, 2025) on newsstands.

Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Gibson ES-350 for massive power chords? Hey, why not?! - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: Gibson ES-350 for massive power chords? Hey, why not?! - YouTube
Jared James Nichols: How to build a guitar solo to a powerful climax - YouTube Jared James Nichols: How to build a guitar solo to a powerful climax - YouTube
Sue Foley: Blues turnarounds you simply can't live without! (part 2) - YouTube Sue Foley: Blues turnarounds you simply can't live without! (part 2) - YouTube
Cory Wong: Effective ways to arrange regular and baritone guitar parts - YouTube Cory Wong: Effective ways to arrange regular and baritone guitar parts - YouTube
This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. Enjoy!

How Mike Dawes Turned a John Mayer Classic Into a Viral Fingerstyle Masterclass - YouTube How Mike Dawes Turned a John Mayer Classic Into a Viral Fingerstyle Masterclass - YouTube
Unlock Pro-Level Metal Chops: Gus G’s 6 Warm-Up Exercises for Shredders - YouTube Unlock Pro-Level Metal Chops: Gus G’s 6 Warm-Up Exercises for Shredders - YouTube
Can this powered speaker replace my guitar amp, PA and monitor? - YouTube Can this powered speaker replace my guitar amp, PA and monitor? - YouTube
Next-gen desktop amp? LAVA Studio demo and walkthrough! - YouTube Next-gen desktop amp? LAVA Studio demo and walkthrough! - YouTube
Beatles, B-benders, Batman! Guitar World's Damian Fanelli plays the riffs that changed his life - YouTube Beatles, B-benders, Batman! Guitar World's Damian Fanelli plays the riffs that changed his life - YouTube
How John Butler gets THAT sound – tunings & picking explained - YouTube How John Butler gets THAT sound – tunings & picking explained - YouTube
Coach Party – Still Hurts (exclusive live performance) - YouTube Coach Party – Still Hurts (exclusive live performance) - YouTube
