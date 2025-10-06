December 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World magazine people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the December 2025 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with longtime Guns N' Roses guitarists Slash and Richard Fortus on the cover.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Buddy Guy, Wolfgang Van Halen, Samantha Fish, Chris Buck, Larry McCray, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Joe Bonamassa, and Eric Gales), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools, and a tribute to the late Brent Hinds, pick up the new issue (starting October 7, 2025) on newsstands.



Joe Bonamassa: Gibson ES-350 for massive power chords? Hey, why not?! - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: How to build a guitar solo to a powerful climax - YouTube Watch On

Sue Foley: Blues turnarounds you simply can't live without! (part 2) - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong: Effective ways to arrange regular and baritone guitar parts - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. Enjoy!

How Mike Dawes Turned a John Mayer Classic Into a Viral Fingerstyle Masterclass - YouTube Watch On

Unlock Pro-Level Metal Chops: Gus G’s 6 Warm-Up Exercises for Shredders - YouTube Watch On

Can this powered speaker replace my guitar amp, PA and monitor? - YouTube Watch On

Next-gen desktop amp? LAVA Studio demo and walkthrough! - YouTube Watch On

Beatles, B-benders, Batman! Guitar World's Damian Fanelli plays the riffs that changed his life - YouTube Watch On

How John Butler gets THAT sound – tunings & picking explained - YouTube Watch On

Coach Party – Still Hurts (exclusive live performance) - YouTube Watch On