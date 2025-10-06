December 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Joe Bonamassa and Mike Dawes – plus Sue Foley's final GW video, a touch of Wet Leg, Gus G, LAVA Studio amps, and more
Hello, Guitar World magazine people!
These videos represent the bonus content for the December 2025 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with longtime Guns N' Roses guitarists Slash and Richard Fortus on the cover.
For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Buddy Guy, Wolfgang Van Halen, Samantha Fish, Chris Buck, Larry McCray, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Joe Bonamassa, and Eric Gales), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools, and a tribute to the late Brent Hinds, pick up the new issue (starting October 7, 2025) on newsstands.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. Enjoy!
