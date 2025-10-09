Spare 5 minutes to tell us about your guitar habits and collection – and you could win a $200 Amazon gift card
We want to hear from you! Tell us about yourself, and your relationship with the guitar, in Guitar World's 2025 Readers' Survey
It's our mission at Guitar World to keep you up-to-date with the latest developments in the world of guitars – new gear, new artists, fresh techniques – and help you make the smartest buying decisions.
To keep doing that as effectively as we can, we want to know more about you (yes, you!)
Our readers’ survey will ask you about all things guitars; your experience, music preferences, your usual sources of information, the size of your collection... That sounds like a lot, but we promise, it should take no more than 5-10 minutes to complete.
As a thank you for your time, you'll be given the opportunity to enter a prize draw where one lucky winner will receive a £200/$200 Amazon voucher.
Don't miss out – the survey closes on October 20, 2025.
Step right this way to take the Guitar World 2025 readers’ survey...
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
