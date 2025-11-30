Deal alert! These are the cheapest Fender Player IIs on the internet right now

We’ve had some incredible deals on Fender’s Player II line this year. The biggest bargains came direct from Fender have now sold out, but worry not! I’ve found a host of limited-edition Player II builds with savings of up to 25% at Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend.

Currently, Guitar Center is offering an ‘exclusive’ run of four Fender Player II builds in Racing Green (handily one of my favorite finishes), including a Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass.

They all look way classier than the mid-range pricing would suggest, but my two picks of the bunch at GC have chunky discounts on them – with the Player II Telecaster reduced by almost $200 (was $839.99, now $649.99) and Player II Jazzmaster reduced by $170 (was $869.99, now $699.99).

Save 23% ($190) Fender Limited Edition Player II Telecaster: was $839.99 now $649.99 at Fender The Fender Player II Telecaster is a unique beast, trucking in the same retro-modern approach as its Stratocaster counterpart but with more of an eye on the present day. The silky Racing Green colorway is a delight, especially when set off against that maple/rosewood neck-and-fingerboard combo. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo frets again make for fast and loose playing, and the two Alnico V single-coils meet the twangy occasion with gusto. This, too, for a stunning 23% discount at Guitar Center for a limited time.

Interestingly, though, these GC ‘exclusives’ also appear to be on sale via Musician’s Friend – and that is the place to go for the Player II Jazzmaster and the Player II Stratocaster, because at just $649.99 each, they both undercut Guitar Center (over on GC you’ll pay $839.99 for the Strat).

Save 23% ($190) Fender Limited Edition Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $649.99 at Musician's Friend Fender’s Player II Stratocaster finds an excellent balance between modernity and tradition, more aligned with early Strat designs than its luxuriantly smoky Racing Green colorway would suggest. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo fretwork combine for a slick feel under-hand, while Fender’s Alnico V single-coils fully bring the surf. This is a workhorse Strat, and Musician’s Friend has it at one of the best prices around right now.

Save 25% ($220) Fender Player II Jazzmaster: was $869.99 now $649.99 at Musician's Friend The Player II Jazzmaster scored 4.5/5 in our review and “breathes new life into a beloved classic” – with modern nods like a six-saddle bridge (with Mustang saddles), simplified electronics. This limited edition Racing Green finish is stunning, but the price at Musician's Friend represents one of the biggest discounts available on a Player II build.

I’m honestly not sure what’s going on there in terms of the exclusivity branding, but hey, it’s Cyber Weekend – it’s chaos out there – and that is why we do this. (OK, that and the fact I can expense takeaway food for the weekend.)

Finally, if Racing Green is not your speed, I note there’s also a very Gilmour-ish black Player II Strat available for $649.99 at Guitar Center (again, that’s a near-$200 discount on the list price).

Save 23% ($190) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $649.99 at Guitar Center The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $650? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $190 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat that has been dressed up to be a spitting image of David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited edition model, though, so we expect it to shift quickly.

In terms of their performance, tones and build quality, the Player II line is about as sure a bet as you can make for the money – and it has been a remarkably consistent high-performer in our reviews.

The Player II Telecaster is our go-to Buying Guide recommendation for Best Overall Telecaster, and the Strat, Telecaster and Jazzmaster all scored 4.5/5 in our tests.

They share specs including alder bodies, a maple necks (in Fender’s sweet spot ‘modern C-shape’), rosewood fingerboards and Alnico V single coil pickups. They maintain that vintage class, but make a useful bungs to modernity with things like six-saddle bridges (not the traditional spec on the Tele and Jazzmaster).

The latter also has a simplified switching system – cutting the traditional mini-switches and rhythm circuit for a three-position toggle, but it works extremely well.

“The Fender Player II Jazzmaster breathes new life into a beloved classic,” wrote our reviewer Daryl Robertson. “With its sleek alder body, gorgeous... finish, and the smooth playability of its rolled rosewood fingerboard, this guitar is a joy to play.”

Personally, I like the offset’s simplified electronics and I think there’s a poetry in the choice of Racing Green, given Fender’s traditional use of automobile finishes.

As ever, consider whether these are right for you – and take a small breath before pushing the buy button. However, if you love the look, don’t want to spend more than a grand and you’re more concerned about a guitar being fun to use than having painstakingly accurate vintage spec, the Player IIs are a great choice.

Either way, given the huge discounts on the Racing Green builds at Guitar Center and Musician's Friend, these are a great way to cross the line into the Player II series – and at a price that is unrivalled right now.

On the lookout for more bargains? Stay tuned to Guitar World for more of the best Cyber Monday and Black Friday guitar deals that are still live.