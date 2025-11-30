My plucky and dependable Yamaha F335 was the first guitar I ever owned, and it's a perfect beginner acoustic for yourself or a loved one – get it for more than 40% off with this killer Black Friday deal

My Yamaha F335 happens to be the first guitar I ever owned, and, 16 years later (phew that's terrifying to say) it's still chugging along, ever dependable and there for me. It really is the perfect acoustic guitar for beginners, and this Black Friday, it's available for a whopping 41% off at Guitar Center, bringing its price down to a none-more-affordable $129.

The F335 is a dreadnought, which means great projection and a big, clear bottom end. Trust me, I would know, from the amount of times I've heard, “could you please... play something a little quieter maybe?” after doing some heavy strumming.

Save 41% ($90) Yamaha F335: was $219 now $129 at Guitar Center The Yamaha F335 is an ultra-dependable acoustic guitar for beginners. Whether it's you or someone you love getting started on six strings – or even if you're looking for something simple to strum during a free moment at the desk, say – this acoustic's easy playability and dependable build quality make it a steal at this price.

Boasting a slim nato neck and rosewood fingerboard, the F335 is easy for beginners to get around. The combo of its spruce top and meranti back and sides gave warmth and depth regardless of whether I was strumming or fingerpicking my way through Nick Drake and José González phases.

Yamaha has always gotten points for the dependable build quality of even its cheapest instruments, and the F335 is no exception. Again, this is something I can attest to from experience: from apartment to apartment, state to state (and, most precariously, dorm to dorm) the F335 has always hung tough, staying stable and in tune through all manner of environments.

Visually, it's not the most glamorous guitar, sure, but the tortoiseshell pickguard, soundhole rosette, and gloss finish are nice touches that'll give people who can't afford, say, a Martin D-28, a dreadnought with classic vibes and big, well-rounded sound.

Bottom line is, whether it's you or someone you love getting started on six strings – or even if you're a more seasoned player looking for something simple and affordable to strum during a free moment at the desk, say – the F335's easy playability and dependable build quality make it a worthwhile investment. At 41% off this Black Friday, it's never been more affordable.

