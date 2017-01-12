11-Year-Old Li-sa-X Plays Kiko Loureiro’s “Gray Stone Gateway”

Eleven-year-old shredder Li-sa-X got the new year off to a start with her fret-burning cover of Kiko Loureiro’s “Gray Stone Gateway.”

The song comes from the Megadeth guitarist’s 2012 solo album, Sounds of Innocence.

Many of you will recall that we’ve featured Li-sa-X here before with her videos for Europe’s “Final Countdown,” Polyphia’s “Aviator” and Dream Theater’s “Lost Not Forgotten.”

We also shared a commercial for Japan Net Bank from early 2016 in which she shreds Schubert’s “Lullaby” using a debit card as a pick. Most recently we featured a video of Li-sa-X and Marty Friedman discussing shred and playing together.

Here’s hoping we see more from Li-sa-X in 2017.

For more of her videos, visit her YouTube channel.