The 2010 NAMM Show Begins

The NAMM Show, the longest-running trade show in the United States, opened today welcoming thousands of musical instrument and products retailers and manufacturers from around the world. While the majority of industry professionals have been directly impacted by a down economy, many are ready to put the past behind them and move on to a new decade as they arrive to do important business at the annual trade show.

Themed “Get Ready,” this year’s NAMM Show is focused on the ingenuity and optimism that reportedly are the recurring traits that have kept many NAMM Member professionals moving a step ahead of the economic domino effect.

New and innovative products will be revealed to industry retailers, who are prepared to stock their shelves for consumers in their hometowns after what has been said to have been a “cautious” Christmas season.

NAMM reports that consumer interest in music making is at an all-time high after conducting a 2009 “Attitudes Toward Music Making” Gallup poll (http://www.namm.org/news/press-releases/new-gallup-survey-namm-reflects-...). In addition, the association will welcome nearly 250 new exhibitors, the highest number over any other year in its 108-year history, showing a surge in market enthusiasm.

In addition, the show will feature more artists and celebrities than ever before, including Quincy Jones and Yoko Ono who will discuss the importance of music education for children on Thursday during the opening Breakfast Session, at a first-ever SupportMusic Coalition webcast and at a press conference held at the John Lennon Education Tour Bus. Other celebrities expected are Taylor Swift, Jason Mraz and Julianne Hough.

NAMM has also instituted a new Hands On Training (HOT) Zone available throughout the show for pro audio and House of Worship professionals. More than 15 industry partners, publishers, organizations and associations in the live audio, house of worship and stage and lighting industries will offer a series of free special training seminars, face-to-face meetings, networking opportunities, and one-on-one mentoring to strengthen the knowledge base of industry colleagues.

The 2010 NAMM Show will kick off with the 40th anniversary of the Petiot Band, a unique group of NAMM Member musicians who march through the halls of the convention center playing instruments on loan from various exhibitors’ booths. NAMM is celebrating the occasion with the help of another group of adult musicians, Portland Oregon’s own “Get a Life Marching Band.”

For the first-time ever, the NAMM show will host SchoolJam USA, the association’s first annual national teen ‘battle of the bands’ that rewards both aspiring music makers and their respective school music programs. The competition will feature the top 10 amateur bands of teen musicians between the ages of 13 and 18. This year’s top teen finalists hail from more than 20 U.S. cities, including Austin, Texas, St. Louis, Mo. and Washington, D.C. The bands will perform on Jan. 16, 2010, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Wanna Play? stage outside the convention center doors.

The 2010 NAMM Show will draw nearly 1,500 exhibiting companies, and is expected to generate more than $70 million for the Orange County business community.

The trade show, held at the Anaheim Convention Center Jan. 14–17, is only open to industry members and their invited guests, and draws the convention center’s highest annual attendance. Last year, NAMM reported a total of 85,799 of registrants, including 1,505 exhibitors.

“The 2010 NAMM Show is the go-to event of the year for serious music and sound product professionals from around the globe,” said NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond. “They will benefit from their NAMM Show experience by networking with their peers, getting the first look at the best new products for the year ahead, and by experiencing the music, concerts and parties that set NAMM apart from every other show in the world.”

This year’s NAMM Show is expected to draw more than 86,000 registered attendees who will display and view thousands of new products, ranging from string, percussion and band instruments to pianos, music accessories, pro audio and computer music equipment.

A full menu of musical performances and activities is available to attendees throughout the show, and a variety of after-hours parties and concerts are planned around the convention area throughout the weekend.

For more information and news updates from the 2010 NAMM Show, interested parties can visit www.namm.org/thenammshow/2010.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants, commonly called NAMM in reference to the organization's popular NAMM trade shows, is the not-for-profit association that unifies, leads and strengthens the $17 billion global musical instruments and products industry. NAMM’s activities and programs are designed to promote music making to people of all ages. NAMM is comprised of more than 9,000 Member companies. For more information about NAMM, interested parties can visit www.namm.org or call 800-767-NAMM (6266).