Get $30 off on a range of Vox Valvenergy pedals in this superb Cyber Weekend deal at Sweetwater

Black Friday's over for another year but fear not: the team here at Guitar World are hard at work hunting down the very best music deals from across the web that are still active.

And here's one for the pedal aficionados out there: for a limited time only, you can save yourself $30 on a range of NuTube-powered Vox Valvenergy overdrive pedals over at Sweetwater. Up for grabs are the AC-30-style Mystic Edge, the Copperhead, Cutting Edge, and Silk Drive.

Each offering differing characteristics that are suited to a range of different situations, these pedals are now available for only $149.99, each down from $179.99. This is a killer deal and we don't expect it to be around for long, so head to Sweetwater to bag one of these pedals for less.

Vox Valvenergy Mystic Edge: was $179.99, now $149.99

If you want to supercharge your rig with AC30 sounds, look no further. Based on the tones of the aforementioned amp, the Mystic Edge will offer responsive dynamics, a cavernous gain range and, most importantly, plenty of grit and drive.

Vox Valvenergy Copperhead: was $179.99, now $149.99

The stand-out choice of the bunch for those looking for something a little more vintage-sounding. Based on classic Marshall amps – the gold chassis is no coincidence – the Copperhead delivers plenty of sizzle, ample tonal options and immense versatility thanks to the three output modes.

Vox Valvenergy Cutting Edge: was $179.99, now $149.99

A serious contender for any metalhead looking to beef up their shred tones, the valve distortion Cutting Edge is the metal monster of the crop. If you're a fan of the tight tones found on contemporary records, chances are you'll also be a fan of this pedal.

Vox Valvenergy Silk Drive: was $179.99, now $149.99 Vox Valvenergy Silk Drive: was $179.99, now $149.99

Dynamic cleans and creamy overdrives are the aim for the Silk Drive, which excels in providing the same American clean amp sound it was inspired by. A flexible option for those looking for plenty of nuanced clean sounds that can also be cranked for some delicious edge-of-break-up territory tones.

