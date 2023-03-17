5 alternatives to the DigiTech Bad Monkey that you can actually afford

It seems almost inevitable now that when JHS founder Josh Scott does a video on a long-forgotten pedal, the market reacts. Within hours of the video (opens in new tab) being released, DigiTech’s Bad Monkey - widely regarded as a merely average Tube Screamer clone - suddenly became the hottest property on the second-hand market. Thanks to its alleged ability to sound like a near-perfect Klon clone, its price has shot up from an RRP of just $59 to an eye-watering amount that's north of $600 in some instances.

We could have made an article commenting on the speculative nature of the 2nd hand gear market and lamented at how it’s become a place for ‘investments’ rather than musicians offloading gear to buy new pedals. But instead, we decided to look at some great alternatives to the DigiTech Bad Monkey that won’t set you back the cost of a mid-level electric guitar or decent tube amp.

1. Wampler Triumph An brilliant pedal based on the original Bad Monkey circuit Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Volume, drive, bass, middle, treble, smooth/punch switch Sockets: ¼" jack in/out Bypass: True Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply Reasons to buy + Handy 3-band EQ + Additional switch for extra tones + Incredibly versatile Reasons to avoid - There are cheaper clones out there

So you can't get yourself an actual Bad Monkey, but thankfully you can still get a pedal based on the original circuit with the Wampler Triumph. The three EQ knobs have a huge sweep, making them incredibly versatile for painstakingly dialing in your sound. The smooth/punch switch does exactly what it says on the tin, smoothing out your sound to help you blend in a mix more, or lifting your tone to enable you to stand out during a solo. It also does a mean impression of another famous drive pedal in the SD-1.

2. Way Huge Smalls Green Rhino MKV Way Huge TS tones with this brilliant stompbox Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Volume, Drive, Tone, Freq, Curve Sockets: ¼" jack in/out Bypass: True Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply Reasons to buy + Versatile overdrive sounds + Useful frequency and curve control + Compact sizing Reasons to avoid - Top panel quite crowded

One of Way Huge’s best-selling pedals, the Green Rhino takes the Tube Screamer blueprint and adds some amazingly useful features that make it one of the most versatile drive pedals going. Along with the regular control set you get on a TS clone, the Smalls Green Rhino is also equipped with ‘Freq’ and ‘Curve’ dials which offer some interesting options for experimentation. You can either utilize a 100Hz or 500Hz cut or a high-end roll-off to help shape your sound.

3. Seymour Duncan 805 Expand on the original TS tone with a three-band EQ Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Volume, drive, bass, middle, treble Sockets: ¼" jack in/out Bypass: True Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply Reasons to buy + Impressive EQ range + Use it as a clean boost + High gain sounds great Reasons to avoid - Tiny EQ controls

Another pedal that takes the classic lineup of a Tube Screamer and rearranges things is Seymour Duncan’s 805, an overdrive pedal that can deliver pretty much any tone you can think of. The addition of three EQ controls provides an impressive amount of range and you can also utilize it as a clean boost pedal . The sweep of the drive knob gives you plenty of room to move from tasty crunch to saturated gain, making this a straightforward, no-nonsense stompbox.

4. Earthquaker Devices Plumes This three-mode Tube Screamer clone is super versatile Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Level, Gain, Tone, 3-way Clipping mode toggle Sockets: ¼" jack in/out Bypass: True Power requirements: 9V DC power supply Reasons to buy + Built like a tank + Useful mode switch + Top-mount jacks Reasons to avoid - Mode volume levels inconsistent

Okay so it doesn’t have a bass control, but it’s still a brilliant TS clone. EarthQuaker Devices’ Plumes is available for less than a hundred bucks in many places, making it a must-have for any kind of guitarist. The three-way mode switch takes it from a simple drive pedal to something much more versatile, allowing it to do much more than just recreate the tone of that famous green stompbox. Mode one gives you a nice, Marshall-type crunch, mode two a clean boost, and mode three the famous transparent ‘drive of a Tube Screamer.

5. Electro-Harmonix East River Drive One of the most affordable TS clones out there Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Volume, Tone, Drive Sockets: ¼" jack input Bypass: True Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply Reasons to buy + Impressive value for money + Bags of gain + Incredibly durable Reasons to avoid - Less tone control than others

If you really need to save some money and you're not fussed about additional bells and whistles, you can't go wrong with the Electro-Harmonix East River Drive for all your Tube Screamer needs. This bargain buy from EHX offers the trademark simple setup with a fantastic drive tone. Like the pedal it’s based on it features three simple controls that give you great flexibility in dialing in your dream ‘drive sound. It doesn’t do anything more than that, but if you’re looking for an affordable, great-sounding TS clone we don’t really see why you’d need anything else.