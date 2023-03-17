5 alternatives to the DigiTech Bad Monkey that you can actually afford

By Matt McCracken
published

Swerve the hype and bag yourself a bargain whilst everyone's attention is elsewhere

EarthQuaker Devices Tube Screamer clone on a wooden floor
(Image credit: Future)

It seems almost inevitable now that when JHS founder Josh Scott does a video on a long-forgotten pedal, the market reacts. Within hours of the video (opens in new tab) being released, DigiTech’s Bad Monkey - widely regarded as a merely average Tube Screamer clone - suddenly became the hottest property on the second-hand market. Thanks to its alleged ability to sound like a near-perfect Klon clone, its price has shot up from an RRP of just $59 to an eye-watering amount that's north of $600 in some instances.

We could have made an article commenting on the speculative nature of the 2nd hand gear market and lamented at how it’s become a place for ‘investments’ rather than musicians offloading gear to buy new pedals. But instead, we decided to look at some great alternatives to the DigiTech Bad Monkey that won’t set you back the cost of a mid-level electric guitar or decent tube amp.

Wampler Triumph

(Image credit: Wampler)

1. Wampler Triumph

An brilliant pedal based on the original Bad Monkey circuit

Specifications

Controls: Volume, drive, bass, middle, treble, smooth/punch switch
Sockets: ¼” jack in/out
Bypass: True
Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply

Reasons to buy

+
Handy 3-band EQ
+
Additional switch for extra tones
+
Incredibly versatile

Reasons to avoid

-
There are cheaper clones out there

So you can't get yourself an actual Bad Monkey, but thankfully you can still get a pedal based on the original circuit with the Wampler Triumph. The three EQ knobs have a huge sweep, making them incredibly versatile for painstakingly dialing in your sound. The smooth/punch switch does exactly what it says on the tin, smoothing out your sound to help you blend in a mix more, or lifting your tone to enable you to stand out during a solo. It also does a mean impression of another famous drive pedal in the SD-1.

Way Huge Smalls Green Rhino

(Image credit: Wampler)

2. Way Huge Smalls Green Rhino MKV

Way Huge TS tones with this brilliant stompbox

Specifications

Controls: Volume, Drive, Tone, Freq, Curve
Sockets: ¼” jack in/out
Bypass: True
Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply

Reasons to buy

+
Versatile overdrive sounds
+
Useful frequency and curve control
+
Compact sizing

Reasons to avoid

-
Top panel quite crowded 

One of Way Huge’s best-selling pedals, the Green Rhino takes the Tube Screamer blueprint and adds some amazingly useful features that make it one of the most versatile drive pedals going. Along with the regular control set you get on a TS clone, the Smalls Green Rhino is also equipped with ‘Freq’ and ‘Curve’ dials which offer some interesting options for experimentation. You can either utilize a 100Hz or 500Hz cut or a high-end roll-off to help shape your sound. 

Seymour Duncan 805

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

3. Seymour Duncan 805

Expand on the original TS tone with a three-band EQ

Specifications

Controls: Volume, drive, bass, middle, treble
Sockets: ¼” jack in/out
Bypass: True
Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply

Reasons to buy

+
Impressive EQ range
+
Use it as a clean boost
+
High gain sounds great

Reasons to avoid

-
Tiny EQ controls

Another pedal that takes the classic lineup of a Tube Screamer and rearranges things is Seymour Duncan’s 805, an overdrive pedal that can deliver pretty much any tone you can think of. The addition of three EQ controls provides an impressive amount of range and you can also utilize it as a clean boost pedal. The sweep of the drive knob gives you plenty of room to move from tasty crunch to saturated gain, making this a straightforward, no-nonsense stompbox. 

Read the full Seymour Duncan 805 review

EQD Plumes

(Image credit: Earthquaker Devices)

4. Earthquaker Devices Plumes

This three-mode Tube Screamer clone is super versatile

Specifications

Controls: Level, Gain, Tone, 3-way Clipping mode toggle
Sockets: ¼” jack in/out
Bypass: True
Power requirements: 9V DC power supply

Reasons to buy

+
Built like a tank
+
Useful mode switch
+
Top-mount jacks

Reasons to avoid

-
Mode volume levels inconsistent

Okay so it doesn’t have a bass control, but it’s still a brilliant TS clone. EarthQuaker Devices’ Plumes is available for less than a hundred bucks in many places, making it a must-have for any kind of guitarist. The three-way mode switch takes it from a simple drive pedal to something much more versatile, allowing it to do much more than just recreate the tone of that famous green stompbox. Mode one gives you a nice, Marshall-type crunch, mode two a clean boost, and mode three the famous transparent ‘drive of a Tube Screamer. 

Read the full Earthquaker Devices Plumes review

EHX East River Drive

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

5. Electro-Harmonix East River Drive

One of the most affordable TS clones out there

Specifications

Controls: Volume, Tone, Drive
Sockets: ¼” jack input
Bypass: True
Power requirements: 9V battery, 9V DC power supply

Reasons to buy

+
Impressive value for money 
+
Bags of gain
+
Incredibly durable

Reasons to avoid

-
Less tone control than others

If you really need to save some money and you're not fussed about additional bells and whistles, you can't go wrong with the Electro-Harmonix East River Drive for all your Tube Screamer needs. This bargain buy from EHX offers the trademark simple setup with a fantastic drive tone. Like the pedal it’s based on it features three simple controls that give you great flexibility in dialing in your dream ‘drive sound. It doesn’t do anything more than that, but if you’re looking for an affordable, great-sounding TS clone we don’t really see why you’d need anything else. 

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Guitar World and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys producing out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS (opens in new tab)