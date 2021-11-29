Get 50% off the TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper pedal in this astonishing Cyber Monday deal

Let’s face it: a pedalboard isn’t complete without a good looper pedal. Why? Well, with a looper strapped to your ‘board, the creative possibilities are endless. Not only are they the perfect practice companion, a few hours of random noodling with a looper will help you unlock aspects of your playing that you may never have thought possible.

That’s why we’re pleased – nay, delighted – to report that Sweetwater is slashing the price of TC Electronic’s Ditto+ Looper Pedal by a staggering 50%. That’s one helluva discount, and one that sees the listing price of the smart looper free-fall from $149 to $74.

And, though there are currently a boatload of looper deals out there – check out our looper round-up for more – this deal is, for our money, the best you’re going to find this Cyber Monday.

TC Electronic’s Ditto looper pedal is an industry favorite. Having been a stalwart in the world of live looping for some time, this update to the Ditto – the Ditto+ – is a welcome one. With 60 minutes of recording time onboard, we challenge you to run out of space – and with 99 slots to save your loops and unlimited overdubs, the Ditto+ is sure to up your looping game – and it's half-price at Sweetwater right now. Read our full TC Electronic Ditto+ review if you're undecided.

Where do we start? Despite its compact nature, this is one powerful beast. Offering up to 60-minutes of looping time, complete with unlimited overdubs, the Ditto+ is crammed with a load of player-friendly features, including loop import/export powers that can be used in up to 99 loop sessions.

There are no unnecessary frills or over-complicated controls, either. Just one footswitch, one knob and two session-changing buttons is all that's needed to provide one of the most comprehensive looping experiences on the market.

One of the best features of the Ditto+ is the dynamic loop length. For too long loopers have restricted us to the confines of our four- or eight-bar chord progressions, forcing us to make do with limited space. Well, not any more. With the Ditto+, you easily add longer dubs to shorter loops.

The eagle-eyed among you will notice that TC Electronic’s flagship Ditto Looper is also on offer at Sweetwater, though we’d take this opportunity to reiterate that we think this is the best looper deal you’ll find pound-for-pound. It does everything the Ditto does, and more. In fact, there's an even a Ditto Mode included, meaning it can be made to behave exactly like its predecessor with the flick of a switch.

It's also worth noting the exceptionally easy-to-navigate screen, uncompressed 24-bit audio for maximum sound quality and analog-dry-through design, which maintains signal integrity.

All this, for 50% off? We’re mighty tempted ourselves, to be honest.

