There are big savings to be had on looper pedals this Cyber Weekend – here are our favorite deals

Every year, Black Friday and Cyber Weekend come around and guitar and bass players go absolutely loopy for looper pedals. Given the demand, good looper bargains are few and far between, but in our quest to bring you the best Black Friday guitar deals, we’ve come across a few beauties.

For the uninitiated, looper pedals allow you to record your playing and play it back over and over again, allowing you to add more layers or solo over the top.

They’re indispensable songwriting and practice tools, and an essential purchase for players of all stripes. Some even feature built-in drum grooves to accompany your loops.

We’ve put together a roundup spanning ultra-affordable first looper pedals, all the way up to pro-level floorboards.

You’ll need to be a Prime member for some of the Amazon deals below, but we’d suggest signing up for the one month’s free trial to take advantage of these offers. It could come in handy for speedy holiday deliveries, too…

(opens in new tab) Boss RC-500 Loop Station: $416.99 , now $339.98 (opens in new tab)

If you're serious about looping, so is the RC-500 with MIDI capability, an animated colour LCD, 114 onboard drum grooves and 16 kits for jamming, and 13 hours of 32-bit stereo record time. It's great for guitarists, vocalists and keyboard players, channelling Boss's expertise as a market leader in looping technology. This is a fantastic price from Sweetwater on one of the best looper pedals around.

(opens in new tab) Donner Triple Looper: $82 $66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Its form factor may be diminutive, but this Donner mini pedal is deceptively well-featured. For starters, it features three loops, with up to 30 minutes of looping time, plus unlimited overdubs and undo/redo functionality. It will save your loops when the pedal powers off, and its built-in display shows where you are in the duration of your loop. It’s a steal at $66 for Amazon Prime members.

(opens in new tab) Singular Sound Aeros Loop Studio: $699 , now $599 (opens in new tab)

One of the most advanced looper pedals you can get your hands on, the Aeros is so packed with features, it blurs the line between looper and DAW. Chief among its feature set is a 4.3” touchscreen, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, expression pedal support and SD card compatibility. Perhaps most impressive is the ability to create a ridonkulous 36 loops per song – with unlimited overdubs per loop – making this a solo loop performer’s dream, particularly with $100 off at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Groove Loop X2: $169 $118 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A comprehensive looper and drum machine in one compact pedal, the Groove Loop X2 is the ideal rhythm partner in your one-man band. 14 save slots can store loops of up to 10 minutes in length, while 121 drum grooves spanning 11 musical styles should cover whatever kind of music you’re making. There’s even a time stretch function to adjust the speed of playback without affecting the pitch. There’s over $50 off at Amazon right now (and you don’t have to be a Prime member)!

(opens in new tab) Boss RC-600 Loop Station: $685 $599 at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

For professional looping types, the RC-600 is Boss’s flagship looper pedal, and comes with all the bells and whistles you could possibly imagine. There are six simultaneous stereo loop tracks, nine freely assignable footswitches and three different modes of pedal operation, while onboard effects, comprehensive connectivity options and over 200 onboard rhythm patterns make this the looper pedal to beat. All with a massive $85 off at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Donner Circle Looper: $108 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The dual-footswitch Circle Looper takes Donner’s Triple Looper to the next level. A formidable 40 memory tracks are onboard, with 160 minutes of recording capacity, plus stereo operation, USB import/export and 100 drum grooves. Amazon Prime members can get it for $90.39, which is kind of bonkers for this level of functionality.

(opens in new tab) Lekato Looper: $42.99 $34.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Let’s face it: nobody’s flocking to this mini looper pedal for the brand name. But if you just want to get a taste of looping for home playing or jam sessions, this is the cheapest looper deal you’re going to get. Five minutes of unlimited overdubs and USB audio export/import make this surprisingly flexible for the money, while you can save your recordings even when the pedal loses power. The sole footswitch handles record, undo/redo, stop and erase commands – perfect for starting out.

(opens in new tab) HeadRush Looperboard: $899 $499 at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

This looping behemoth does it all: a quad-core DPS system with 7” touchscreen interface, the Looperboard is the looper pedal of the future – and now there’s a crazy $400 off at Guitar Center. Five hours of recording time is onboard, with intelligent time stretching and 32-bit 48kHz audio quality. The 12(!) footswitches feature RGB Led indicators to keep track of your tracks, while there’s a comprehensive suite of Eleven HD Expanded effects to manipulate your loops.