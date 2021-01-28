8-string baritone headlines Guild's 2021 lineup of acoustic guitars

Guild has unveiled three new acoustic guitars for 2021, including an affordable take on its Jumbo shape and an all-new eight-string baritone guitar.

Sporting classic body shapes, Fishman pickup systems and boasting big baritone sounds, here's your first look at the new lineup of Guild acoustics.

Guild BT-258E

(Image credit: Guild)

First up is the all-new BT-258E – an eight-string baritone acoustic that boasts big low-end timbres and two additional octave strings for "a bit of sparkle".

Constructed out of rosewood back and sides, a solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany neck, this unique offering is also equipped with the Fishman GT-1 pickup system.

Tuned down to standard baritone tuning - B, E, A, a, D, d, D, F# and b – the seventh and eighth strings double up the A and the D to add a thicker, more fleshed-out baritone sound.

Other appointments for the jumbo-bodied guitar include a pressed-back construction consisting of rosewood back and sides, a bound neck and body, and a solid spruce top.

The BT-258E is released March 1 and will be available for $629.

Guild BT-240E

(Image credit: Guild)

As a second baritone offering, Guild has introduced the BT-240E, which aims to bring a deep, full-frequency baritone voice to your playing.

Dispensing of the doubled octave strings found on the aforementioned BT-258E, this jumbo-sized six-stringer also adopts a pressed-back construction, this time opting for a mahogany back. Otherwise, the specs are the same.

The BT-240E lists for $499 and will be available March 1.

Guild F-240E

(Image credit: Guild)

Last up in the lineup is the F-240E – an affordable offering which promises to deliver the recognizable sound of Guild's Jumbo guitars at a player's price.

The big-bodied jumbo-shaped guitar sports mahogany back and sides, a solid spruce top, pau ferro fretboard, and boasts the Fishman GT-1 pickup system under the hood.

The F-240E will list for $399 when it's released April 1.

For more information on all new models, head over to Guild.