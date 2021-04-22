A David Bowie-owned and -signed Takamine is up for auction

A David Bowie-owned – and possibly used – Takamine G Series EG-355SC 12-string acoustic-electric guitar is up for sale via Omega Auctions.

The dreadnought acoustic is signed by Bowie with the inscription “Ground Control to Major Tom,” and dated 2003.

According to Omega, the Takamine is one of only two known guitars to have been signed with this inscription. The vendor won a signed Bowie guitar in a 2002 online charity auction, but it arrived in a damaged state. He contacted BowieNet, which put him in touch with Bowie's management company, who arranged for a replacement guitar to be sent.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Omega Auctions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Omega Auctions)

This guitar arrived with evidence of having been used, including scratches on the pickguard, and is thus believed to have been one that Bowie had been playing at the time.

The vendor supplied Omega with proof of his purchase from the charity auction.

Bidding on the Takamine currently stands at £5,000 (approx. $6,900), with the auction closing on April 27.

For more information, head to Omega Auctions.