AC/DC confirm 2020 line-up, reveal first official photo of reunited band

Hot on the heels of AC/DC’s recent teaser on their social media sites of a short video clip featuring their iconic lightning bolt, the band has officially released the first photo of the reunited band.

As speculated, the official AC/DC 2020 lineup is electric guitar player and stalwart leader Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young – the same configuration that played on the band’s most recent album, 2014’s Rock or Bust.

Since then, drummer Phil Rudd had been replaced on the Rock or Bust tour by Chris Slade, after Rudd was found guilty of drug possession and other charges in 2015.

Later on during the outing, Brian Johnson exited the band due to hearing issues, with his slot filled by Axl Rose for the remaining dates.

At the end of the tour, Williams announced his retirement from the band after close to 40 years of service.

Meanwhile, guitarist Stevie Young, who is also Angus’ nephew, stepped in for founding member Malcolm Young in 2014 when it was revealed he was suffering from dementia. Young passed away in 2017.

In addition to the new photo, readers of local newspapers in the UK have been treated to AC/DC ads featuring the question "Are you ready?" above the PWR UP logo – the same one that appeared on a poster outside Angus' old high school, Ashfield Boys, in Sydney, Australia.

The rock ’n’ roll train appears to be leaving the station…