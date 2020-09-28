AC/DC post official teaser in the wake of reunion and new album rumors

All has been relatively quiet on the AC/DC front since the band wrapped its Rock or Bust tour in 2016 – notably, with Axl Rose in the frontman slot in place of Brian Johnson, who had been suffering from hearing loss.

But now there seems to be a rumbling coming from down under, as the band, led by electric guitar player Angus Young, have updated their social media sites with a short video clip featuring their iconic lightning bolt.

Speculation is that AC/DC will announce a comeback, highlighted by their first album of new material in four years.

Adding to the rumors is the fact that, earlier this month, stills from what appeared to be a video shoot were posted to the band’s website before being quickly removed.

The images showed Angus Young joined by returning vocalist Brian Johnson, as well as drummer Phil Rudd (who had been replaced on the Rock or Bust tour by Chris Slade due to legal troubles), bassist Cliff Williams (who had announced his retirement after the tour) and guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for founding member Malcolm Young in 2014 when it was revealed he was suffering from dementia. Young passed away in 2017.

Additionally, two years ago Johnson and Rudd were photographed outside Vancouver's Warehouse Studios, leading to rumors that both were back in the band and that AC/DC were, in fact, recording.

What all this means remains to be seen. But if AC/DC are once again about to rock, we of course salute them.

Stay tuned to Guitar World for updates.