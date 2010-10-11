AC/DC Illustrated Retrospective Book To Be Released This Month

Voyageur Press has joined forces with renowned rock journalist Phil Sutcliffe for the brand new book, AC/DC - High Voltage Rock n' Roll: The Ultimate Illustrated History. This tome—the first complete illustrated history published about this legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee—arrives October 15th, 2010 to celebrate four decades of pure rock n' roll, perfectly mixing expertly researched text and many never-before-seen photos. This heavy duty 224-page volume follows AC/DC’s long-and-winding career, from the early days as a bar band in Australia, through the tragic passing of singer Bon Scott and their massive comeback success with one of rock's all-time classic (and best-selling) albums, Back in Black.

Featuring over 400 illustrations (including handbills, posters, backstage passes, and vinyl from around the globe, as well as rare candid and performance photography), and a special “spinner” cover image of Angus Young, AC/DC - High Voltage Rock n' Roll: The Ultimate Illustrated History is sure to appeal to both the longtime fan and the newcomer. Sidebars by rock's finest journalists weighing in on various eras of the AC/DC are included throughout the book, as well as an album-by-album analysis, and info on the guitar gear championed by the Young brothers. While many AC/DC fans have heard and experienced the group live on stage numerous times over the years, there has simply never been a book which has chronicled the group's entire history as vividly as AC/DC - High Voltage Rock n' Roll: The Ultimate Illustrated History.