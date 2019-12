AC/DC have released "Rock or Bust," the latest single (and title track) from their new album, which will be released December 2.

The track is available immediately on all album pre-orders, along with another track, "Play Ball."

Rock or Bust, the band's first studio album in six years, was recorded in the spring at Warehouse Studio in Vancouver . It finds AC/DC once again working with producer Brendan O'Brien and mixer Mike Fraser.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think!