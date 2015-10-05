2016 She Rocks Awards Honorees Announced

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), is thrilled to announce the 2016 She Rocks Awards honorees.

Paying tribute to women in the music industry, the 2016 She Rocks Awards at the NAMM show will take place on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel in Anaheim, Calif.

Tickets are available for purchase at sherocksawards.com

“We could not be more proud of our 2016 honorees. Each has contributed to the industry in her own unique way, inspiring and helping others through her tireless efforts. It is so thrilling to be able to honor them all and share this celebration with colleagues and fans both male and female,” said the WiMN founder, Laura B. Whitmore.

The 2016 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

• Jennifer Batten, acclaimed guitarist

• Amy Heidemann of the chart-topping duo Karmin

• Mindy Seegal Abovitzv, drummer and founder of Tom Tom Magazine

• Cathy Carter Duncan, co-founder and CEO of Seymour Duncan

• Becky Gebhardt and Mona Tavakoli, co-founders of the Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls L.A. and members of Raining Jane

• Leslie Ann Jones, Director of Recording and Scoring at Skywalker Sound

• Mary Luehrsen, Executive Director of the NAMM Foundation

• Sujata Murthy, Senior Vice President, Public Relations, Universal Music Enterprises

• Leigh Maples and Pamela Cole, founders of Fanny’s House of Music

• Crystal Morris, co-founder and President of Gator Cases

• Chalise Zolezzi, Director of Brand Communications at Taylor Guitars

Additional recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.

Gearing up for its fourth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, The Bangles, Orianthi, Mindi Abair, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, Janie L. Hendrix, Amani Duncan, Mary Peavey, and many more.

With featured performances, food and beverages, giveaways, a silent auction, networking opportunities and more, the She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans, and media to celebrate women in music. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls Rock Camp Alliance and the NAMM Foundation.

This event has sold out for the past three years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend. The She Rocks Awards will take place on Friday, January 22, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Pacific Ballroom at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel.

The 2016 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by Martin Guitar, Seymour Duncan, Roland, Boss, Gretsch, Guitar Center, Fishman, 108 Rock Star Guitars, with additional support from these media partners Tom Tom Magazine, Guitar Girl Magazine, Music-News.com, Guitar World, Guitar Player, Keyboard, Bass Player, Electronic Musician, and more. .

