Add some djent to your guitar collection with this insane deal on the Schecter Demon-7 over at Guitar Center

If there's a company that specializes in producing metal guitars, it's Schecter. From Seymour Duncan-equipped Superstrats to djent-ready 7-strings electric guitars, there's something in its lineup for every aspiring shredder.

And there's plenty of budget-friendly models in the company's range, too. Take this Demon-7 seven-string, for example.

With its aggressively voiced Diamond Active humbucking pickups, basswood body, maple neck with a 24-fret smooth wenge fingerboard – that's adorned with rather metal-esque gothic cross inlays – and gorgeous Vintage White finish, you'd expect such a well-spec'd model to sell for at least 500 bucks.

And while it originally goes for $419, Guitar Center have slashed its price ahead of Amazon Prime Day to only $299.99. That's a massive saving of almost 30 percent. You'd be lucky to find the Demon-7 for sub-$300 anywhere else.

Other features include a Schecter custom hardtail fixed bridge, a string thru body tailpiece, black hardware, master volume and tone controls and a three-way pickup selector switch.

So if you're looking for a 7-string that'll unleash hell and comfortably handle those super-low tunings, look no further than the Schecter Demon-7. To secure it for yourself at this stunningly low price, head over to Guitar Center right now.

